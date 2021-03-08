2018 Dodge Ram 2500

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $69,800. Finance Price: $68,300. (SAVE $1,500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW LOW KMS... A TRUE MUST SEE - LIKE NEW 2018 RAM 2500 MEGA CAB LARAMIE EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS DIESEL 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL FACTORY OPTIONS AND EXTRAS YOU WOULD WANT AND MORE INCLUDING THE SPORT APPEARANCE GROUP WITH BLACKOUT ACCENTS! - 6.7L Cummins Diesel (370 hp & 800 lb-ft) - 6 Speed automatic transmission - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Heated and cooled leather seats - Heated steering wheel and heated rear seats - Power 5 passenger seating (Buckets and full console) - 2 way Power sunroof - Uconnect 4C with 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system - Multi Media centre with AUX, USB and satellite radio - Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity - Factory GPS navigation - Integrated Bluetooth for phone and media input - Dual zone auto climate control - Keyless-Go entry with push button start - Factory remote starter - Front and Rear park assist - Back up camera - MOPAR body coloured side steps - Factory Tow package with exhaust brake - Factory brake controller - HD Snow Plow Prep Package - 20" RAM Black alloy wheels on newer KO2 tires - Sport Package with color-matched bumpers and blackout lights - Tri-Fold hard top tonneau cover - Spray in box liner - Read below for more information TOW WHAT YOU WANT, WHEN YOU WANT, WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY AND CREW IN LUXURY, STYLE & GREAT LOOKS!! THIS VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK, IN THIS CONFIGURATION, WITH LOW KILOMETERS, IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU NEED. IT'S IN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION IN ALL RESPECTS. Beautiful and Loaded 2018 RAM 2500 MEGA CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL 4X4 - What a Great find and best of all, it's in immaculate shape. It's equipped with all the options and more including the 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission and 3.42 differential making this a TOWING MACHINE thanks to 800 lb-ft of pulling torque. This truck is fully equipped with options and upgrades including auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, transfer plate skid plates, power sport bucket seats (5 passenger seating with console), heated and cooled leather seats, rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, memory driver's seat, 2 way power sunroof, Uconnect 4C with 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system, factory GPS navigation, multi media music hub with AUX, USB, Satellite plus SD input, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, integrated Bluetooth for phone and media, dual zone auto climate control, auto high beam control, rain-sensing wipers, Key-less Go entry with push button start, remote start, power pedals, fog lights, HD tow package with factory brake controller, multi pin plug and tow option, exhaust brake, heated extendable side mirrors, front and rear park assist, back up camera, auto lamps, dimming rear view mirror, rear defroster, Sport Appearance Package (including body-colored bumpers and grill, blackout headlight and tail lights, performance shocks and more), body colored fender flares, body colored side steps, Tri-Fold hard top tonneau cover, spray in box liner, HD Snow Plow Prep package, and so much more! This truck looks AMAZING with the 20" Black alloy wheels and BF Goodrich KO2 tires. This truck is exceptionally clean and very sharp in all respects with pride of ownership clearly evident - None nicer!! Ready for all your big work or recreational towing needs with all the Family or Crew in style. Comes with a Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free CARFAX history report and Lots of Ram Canada's factory warranty remaining. In addition, we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new cost to replace today of almost $100,000! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
