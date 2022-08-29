$52,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Ram 2500
POWER WAGON 6.4L 4X4 LEATHER LOADED SUNROOF & MORE
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$52,800
- Listing ID: 9320086
- Stock #: GW6527A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $52,800. Finance Price: $51,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR & VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2018 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON WITH LEATHER & LUXURY GROUP PKG, 6.4L HEMI V8 4X4, LOADED WITH ALL THE POWER WAGON ONLY OPTIONS, HTD LEATHER, SUNROOF AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, 1 OWNER HWY DRIVEN WESTERN CANADIAN ( RUAL SASKATCHEWAN )TRUCK WITH A CLEAN HISTORY! - 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS) - 6 Speed automatic W/OD - Shift on-the-fly 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Anti-spin 4.10 rear differential - Tru-Lock electronic front and rear locking axels - Front disconnecting sway bar control - Heated & Cooled Leather sport seating - 10 Way power Drivers seat with 6-passenger seating (flip down center console) - Luxury Package with Heated Seats and Steering wheel - 2 way power sunroof - 8.4" Uconnect Touch Screen Multi Media Hub and voice activated system - Apple CarPlay / Google Android Auto - 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer - Bluetooth phone and audio, AUX, USB and Satellite audio - Factory Navigation - Dual zone automatic Climate control - Factory remote start - Backup camera - Factory winch with controller - Factory Clearance lamps - Full Skid Plate package - Heavy Duty Front and rear Shocks - Ram Articulink Suspension - Factory Tow Package with Brake Controller - Power folding and heated Towing Mirrors with turn signals - LED lighting front and rear with blackout bezels - Integrated Light Bar - Black cab length Ram Running Boards - Tinted Windows - Smoked Window Visors - Factory Spray-in box liner - Nice Tri Fold Hard top Tonneau Box cover - Special Power Wagon Graphics - HD Mud flaps - Power Wagon Factory Rims with Newer LT285 A/T tires - Read below for even more info... WHAT A NICE TRUCK - MUST BE SEEN, VERY HARD TO FIND LIKE THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND LOADED 2018 RAM 2500 POWER WAGON WITH LEATHR & LUXURY GROUP, 6.4L HEMI 4X4, VERY WELL CARED FOR 1 OWNER Western Canadian truck. This is one sharp truck!! Fully decked out with Power Wagon ONLY Options! It shows like New and is extra sharp with well cared for Highway kms. The 6.4L Hemi V8 produces 410 hp and a whopping 429lb-ft of torque and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission with shift-on-the-fly auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, Full Skid Plates and Tru-Lok front and rear axle control, electronic sway bar disconnect, hill decent control, HD shock absorbers, tow hooks and factory installed Front Power Winch with remote controller. Additional features include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Rear heat/air vents, 10 way power Heated seat & cooled Leather, power wagon embossed seating (6 passenger seating with large center console), Heated steering wheel, Power Pedals, 2 way power sunroof, 7inch Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Power heated and Power folding tow Mirrors with signals and courtesy lamps, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Voice activated 8.4" touchscreen uConnect Media Center with Bluetooth audio system with satellite, AUX and USB input, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, 9 Alpine Speakers with Subwoofer, Dualzone automatic Climate control, Extendable Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals and Courtesy Lamps, Universal Garage Door Opener, Overhead Console, Fog Lamps, rear power sliding window, Factory Spray-in box liner, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio controls, Remote entry, factory remote starter, fog lamps, tow package with factory brake controller and Multi plug and tow option, Luxury Group, tinted windows, Power Wagon Factory Rims with Meaty tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Yes, this is a factory loaded original POWER WAGON with amazing looks!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an Clean 1 Owner Western Canadian CarFax history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. MUST BE SEEN!! GREAT DEAL, ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
