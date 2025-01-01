$27,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dutchmen Kodiak
UltrA-Lite 285BHSL BUNKHOUSE, GREAT LAYOUT AND SLEEPS 10!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BIEGE
- Interior Colour Biege
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $27,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
This 2018 DUTCHMAN KODIAK ULTRA-LITE 285BHSL is a 33ft full sized, ultra lite-weight RV with Rear Bunks and a Big Slide that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with luxury features and its made by Dutchman RV, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship.
- Size: 33 FOOT
- Weight: 5,803 lbs DRY, 610 lbs hitch weight
- Capacity: 1,797 lbs cargo capacity, 52 gal fresh water capacity, 28 gal black water capacity, 39 gal gray water capacity, 40 lbs LP tank capacity
- BIG SLIDE (Dinette and Sofa )
- LARGE OPEN CONCEPT MID KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH TONS OF WINDOWS
- DELUXE CHEF KITCHEN
- SLEEPS 10 (Rear Double Bunks)
- PRIVATE FRONT MASTER BEDROOM WITH RESIDENTIAL SIZE QUEEN BED,
- LARGE BATHROOM
- DELUXE BATH SET UP
- ENTERTAINMENT WALL WITH A FLAT SCREEN TV
- AMPLE STORAGE THROUGHOUT
- LARGE POWER AWNING
- FRONT & REAR STABILIZER JACKS & POWER HITCH
- OUTSIDE KITCHEN WITH SINK AND MINI FRIDGE
- ALL SEASON WEATHER PACKAGE with heated and fully enclosed underbelly
- AND SO MUCH MORE...
MUST SEE, AMAZING FLOOR PLAN - SO MUCH FUNCTIONALITY !
You can RV whenever you want with your spouse or your whole family with sleeping space for eight people in this 2018 Dutchman Kodiak 285BHSL travel trailer. The kids can sleep in the in the side bunks while others use the living room couch once it's set up for bedtime. No worries about falling asleep quickly since you have your own private master bedroom up front with a queen bed. In the morning, everyone can gather under the Power awning, or you can choose to stay indoors relaxing while the cook makes breakfast with full amenities.
Let your next set of travel plans include the 2018 Dutchman Kodiak 285BHSL travel trailer! You'll be glad you did when you find out that this RV has an aluminum super-structure design making it perfect to tow behind most vehicles. Sit outside underneath the power awning with LED lights each night to enjoy time spent together in the fresh air.
This 2018 Dutchman Kodiak 285BHSL travel trailer has a Full-Size BIG Slide, rear bunk house RV AND it delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and a trusted name in quality. It is an Exceptionally clean & sharp RV with a great layout, great options and best of all, it's perfect for the family budget! You can have it all with this unit ... Superior comfort, Modern Style, Amenities and LOW payments! The main entertaining area has the Big sofa/ dinette slide, of which both convert to double beds (for a total sleep count of 10!!). Both are finished in clean faux leather and modern colors to ad a touch of class and easy to keep clean. Across from these is a large kitchen with all the amenities of home. It features a double sized sink, 3 burner range, Oven, overhead microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of overhead cabinet storage. The entire area is great for entertaining. You won't hear the infamous, "Get out of my Way" any more! You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The large rear side washroom features a shower/Tub, vent and Toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity! Up front you'll find a good-sized private master bedroom for Mom and Dad, a RESIDENTIAL queen-sized bed, dual wardrobes, night stands and under bed storage. There's a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is a lot of storage outside too. And don't forget the outside fridge and sink! It's so easy to set up with 4 corner leveling jacks and power front hitch. And don't worry about the short RV season as you can even camp longer into the season with the extended season package already included and built into this RV!
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
***ASK ABOUT WINTER STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2026 AVAILABLE WITH PURCHASE***
