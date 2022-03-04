$34,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2018 Dutchmen Kodiak
UltrA-Lite 243BHSL BUNKS, SLEEP 8, BIG SLIDE, ALL SEASON PKG
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8509958
- Stock #: W6254
- VIN: 4YDT24320JJ972928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $34,800. Finance Price: $33,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! WOW, WHAT A GREAT ULTRA LITE RV WITH BUNKS (SLEEPS 8) AND ITS A GREAT PRICE POINT WITH EASY FINANCING!!. This 2018 Dutchmen Kodiak Ultra Lite 243BHSL is a 28FT Rear Bunk Model full sized, lite weight RV that delivers tons of space & amenities without the weight and is loaded with extras & great features. Best of all, it's made by Dutchman RV, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. Still shows like new in all respects and has a great layout with great options. Did we mention what a great price point this is for any budget? You can have it all with this Kodiak Ultra Lite 243BHSL... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities, like the Bunks, Outdoor kitchen, Power awning and All Season Package! It's easy to pull at an unbelievable 4939lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 505lbs!! Really, it is this light!! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative design that you can find in all Dutchman RV's. You will enjoy all your RV trips in this Kodiak Ultra Lite 243BHSL. This travel trailer features a set of double size bunk beds at the rear, a u-shaped dinette slide for added space, an outside kitchen, and so much more! As you enter you will see the u-shaped dinette slide along the roadside wall. You will have plenty of space for everyone to enjoy a meal, play games, or just to sit and relax. There is an entertainment center on the center interior wall that can easily be viewed from the living and kitchen area.The front bedroom provides a queen bed, two wardrobes, and overhead storage. The kitchen features a refrigerator, three burner range, microwave oven, and double sink on an angled countertop. A small pantry can be found near the u-shaped dinette slide. A rear corner bathroom provides everything you need to keep clean and refreshed including a tub/shower with skylight, toilet, and sink with overhead cabinet, plus linen storage too. There are double size bunk beds in the opposite corner for plenty of sleeping space. Outside you will find an exterior kitchen, and so much more! The dinette is big and converts to double beds making the RV capable of sleeping 8 people. Plus, it's covered in easy to clean faux leather. This sit across from the kitchen which features a large sink, 3 Burner Range, microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of cabinet storage. This trailer has lots of storage and space!! The kitchen is L - Shaped which makes for more counter space. It's a great living area so there is plenty of room for entertaining without getting in the way of the cook in the family. There's an entertainment wall with room for a flat screen TV plus and has an included AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB and outdoor speakers! At the back of the RV is the rear bunks, which has double over double bunks with windows for that cool little space for the kids! Next to the bunks is the full bath with a large tub/shower, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet, actual counter space plus a 6-gallon gas/electric water heater. Head to the front of this unit and there's a large master bedroom with 2 opposing entrances (With sliding doors on either side)for the easy access to the queen size bed. There is lots of storage with dual wardrobes with nightstands and under bed storage. Move outside and there's the large power awning with LED lighting to cover you in those hot or rainy days and of course inside air conditioning for the hot summer nights. The exterior has an outdoor kitchen with a small fridge, accompanied by a sink, shelving, and more. There is a gas hookup and BBQ/Gas Stove holder at the back of the RV. This Ultra Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep 8 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot. Remember, you can even stay away longer into the season with the extended weather/Thermal Package. This RV is equipped with a very long list of premium features and it truly shows. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.
