2018 Ford F-150
CREW FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT 4X4 5.0L V8, LOTS OPTIONS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9295360
- Stock #: GW6501
- VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFC57654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $32,800. Finance Price: $31,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! YOU TRULY MUST SEE THIS TRUCK FOR YOURSELF- EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN IN ALL RESPECTS AND WOW IS IT SHARP!! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS VERY SHARP & LOADED 2018 FORD F-150 FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT EDITION CREW CAB WITH THE 5.0L COYOTE V8 4X4 , HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS AND LOADED WITH OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS! - 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel Saver Tech - The new Electronic 10-Speed Automatic with Sport shift - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case & Electronic locking rear axle - Power Sport 5 Passenger bucket seating with full console/Sport shifter - Dual Power Heated seats - 8" touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system - Premium audio with AUX, USB and Satellite radio - SYNC voice activated system with Bluetooth - Apple Carplay and Android Projection - Power pedals - Remote and Keyless Entry - Factory Remote starter - Power Rear sliding window with defrost - Tinted Windows - Back up camera - Rear Park assist - Factory tow package with trailer brake controller - Trailer reverse system - HD Cab Length side steps - Ford box liner - Tailgate step - Full Sport appearance package with color matching Bumpers, Grill, Handles, Fender trim & More - FX4 Off Road Package - Fog lights/Tow hooks - Ford Mudflaps all around - 20-inch Special Edition Sport alloys wheels wrapped in nearly new Michelin tires - Read below for more info... IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A SHARP LOOKING TRUCK WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND CAPABILITIES THAT TRULY SHOWS LIKE NEW, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT TRUCK FOR YOU! ENJOY YOUR RIDE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUGHT AFTER FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE F150! Exceptionally clean all Highway driven kilometers, finished in Charcoal grey over the Black upgraded Sport Heated seating with special inlay graphics. You save big $$ on this MUST SEE 2018 Ford F150 Super Crew FX4 Sport Edition equipped with the proven and capable 5.0L V8 Coyote engine (producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop) all while achieving great fuel economy thanks in part to Fords new Electronic 10-Speed Automatic with Sport shift. This really is a great truck with just the right options including an electronically controlled four wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case, Sport Edition power heated captain chairs (5 passenger seating), center console with Sport shifter, heated seats, power seats, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system and Sirius satellite, AUX and dual USB ports, 8" touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Projection, remote entry & keypad entry, factory remote starter, back up camera, rear park assist, trailer tow package, Fords smart trailer reverse system, power pedals, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, Ford box liner with cargo management system and LED lighting, Darker tinted windows, rear widow defroster, power rear sliding window, full Sport appearance package (including color matched bumpers, tailgate step, fender trim and handles, Sport Grill, Ford running boards and 20-inch Sport Alloy wheels wrapped in nearly new Michelin Tires and so much more. This truck is exceptionally clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Great truck with VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S. None nicer at this price point!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a small fraction of new. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4965
