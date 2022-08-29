Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

CREW FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT 4X4 5.0L V8, LOTS OPTIONS!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

CREW FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT 4X4 5.0L V8, LOTS OPTIONS!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 9295360
  2. 9295360
  3. 9295360
  4. 9295360
  5. 9295360
  6. 9295360
  7. 9295360
  8. 9295360
  9. 9295360
  10. 9295360
  11. 9295360
  12. 9295360
  13. 9295360
  14. 9295360
  15. 9295360
  16. 9295360
  17. 9295360
  18. 9295360
  19. 9295360
  20. 9295360
  21. 9295360
  22. 9295360
  23. 9295360
  24. 9295360
  25. 9295360
  26. 9295360
  27. 9295360
  28. 9295360
  29. 9295360
  30. 9295360
  31. 9295360
  32. 9295360
  33. 9295360
  34. 9295360
  35. 9295360
  36. 9295360
  37. 9295360
  38. 9295360
  39. 9295360
  40. 9295360
  41. 9295360
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9295360
  • Stock #: GW6501
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFC57654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $32,800. Finance Price: $31,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! YOU TRULY MUST SEE THIS TRUCK FOR YOURSELF- EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN IN ALL RESPECTS AND WOW IS IT SHARP!! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS VERY SHARP & LOADED 2018 FORD F-150 FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT EDITION CREW CAB WITH THE 5.0L COYOTE V8 4X4 , HEATED SPORT BUCKET SEATS AND LOADED WITH OPTIONS & GREAT LOOKS! - 5.0L Coyote V8 producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel Saver Tech - The new Electronic 10-Speed Automatic with Sport shift - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case & Electronic locking rear axle - Power Sport 5 Passenger bucket seating with full console/Sport shifter - Dual Power Heated seats - 8" touchscreen Multi Media infotainment system - Premium audio with AUX, USB and Satellite radio - SYNC voice activated system with Bluetooth - Apple Carplay and Android Projection - Power pedals - Remote and Keyless Entry - Factory Remote starter - Power Rear sliding window with defrost - Tinted Windows - Back up camera - Rear Park assist - Factory tow package with trailer brake controller - Trailer reverse system - HD Cab Length side steps - Ford box liner - Tailgate step - Full Sport appearance package with color matching Bumpers, Grill, Handles, Fender trim & More - FX4 Off Road Package - Fog lights/Tow hooks - Ford Mudflaps all around - 20-inch Special Edition Sport alloys wheels wrapped in nearly new Michelin tires - Read below for more info... IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A SHARP LOOKING TRUCK WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND CAPABILITIES THAT TRULY SHOWS LIKE NEW, THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT TRUCK FOR YOU! ENJOY YOUR RIDE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL SOUGHT AFTER FX4 OFF ROAD SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE F150! Exceptionally clean all Highway driven kilometers, finished in Charcoal grey over the Black upgraded Sport Heated seating with special inlay graphics. You save big $$ on this MUST SEE 2018 Ford F150 Super Crew FX4 Sport Edition equipped with the proven and capable 5.0L V8 Coyote engine (producing 395HP & 400 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop) all while achieving great fuel economy thanks in part to Fords new Electronic 10-Speed Automatic with Sport shift. This really is a great truck with just the right options including an electronically controlled four wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case, Sport Edition power heated captain chairs (5 passenger seating), center console with Sport shifter, heated seats, power seats, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system and Sirius satellite, AUX and dual USB ports, 8" touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Projection, remote entry & keypad entry, factory remote starter, back up camera, rear park assist, trailer tow package, Fords smart trailer reverse system, power pedals, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, Ford box liner with cargo management system and LED lighting, Darker tinted windows, rear widow defroster, power rear sliding window, full Sport appearance package (including color matched bumpers, tailgate step, fender trim and handles, Sport Grill, Ford running boards and 20-inch Sport Alloy wheels wrapped in nearly new Michelin Tires and so much more. This truck is exceptionally clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Great truck with VERY WELL CARED FOR HWY KM'S. None nicer at this price point!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a small fraction of new. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4965

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

2018 Ford F-150 CREW...
 186,000 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango G...
 84,000 KM
$45,800 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 228,000 KM
$27,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory