$33,900 + taxes & licensing 1 1 2 , 3 5 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9307294

9307294 Stock #: E88253

E88253 VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JKE88253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 112,350 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.