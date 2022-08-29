Menu
2018 Ford F-150

112,350 KM

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

XLT

XLT

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,350KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: E88253
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3JKE88253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,350 KM

Vehicle Description

2.7 Eco-boost, auto,crew,4x4. Well equipped XLT model with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl.,navigation system and rear view camera. Winter ready and safetied with new tires.  112,350 kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Shop and compare. Only $33,900. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit # 9964.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

