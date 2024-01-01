$49,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-350
CREW DUALLY 6.7L POWERSTROKE 4X4, LOADED & CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7092
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
MUST SEE - 2018 Ford F-350 CREW DUALLY FX4 PREMIUM PACKAGE OFF RD 4X4 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL 4X4, 8FT BOX, VERY WELL SERVICED AND FLAWLESS, STILL LIKE NEW!!
IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, LET ALONE AS CLEAN AS THIS POWERSTROKE F350 DUALLY LONG BOX TRUCK IN EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN CONDITION!! READY TO GO, VERY WELL SERVICED AND LOOKED AFTER WESTERN CANADIAN HWY DRIVEN TRUCK! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, THIS IS A WORK OR PLAY READY NEW GENERATION 2018 FORD F-350 XLT DUALLY WITH PREMIUM PACKAGE FX4 8FT BOX CREW CAB 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL 4X4. IT'S TRULY FLAWLESS, WELL MAINTAINED, HAS AND ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE!!
- 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (440hp / 925 lb-ft tq)
- 6 Speed automatic transmission
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- 3.55 Limited Slip Axle
- Dual Rear Wheels Heavy GVW
- 8-way power driver's seat
- Heated 5 passenger Sport Buckets with Full center console
- Premium Large Screen Multimedia audio system with AUX, USB, CD, and Satellite
- Apple Carplay and Android along with WIFI
- Sync Bluetooth phone and media connectivity
- Ford Remote Starter
- Remote and door Key-Pad Entry
- Power pedals
- Backup camera
- Full HD factory tow package
- Factory Brake controller
- Engine Exhaust brake
- Power Folding & extending tow mirrors
- Blind spot with Cross traffic monitoring
- Fog lights and Tow Hooks
- Chrome Appearance package
- FX4 Off Road suspension and appearance package
- HD Chrome running boards
- HD Mudflaps all around
- Cab Clearance lamps
- Full Auxiliary overhead switch cluster
- Optional New box liner available (at extra cost as shown installed in truck)
- Meaty Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires on Factory Alcoa Aluminum Sport Rims
- Read below for more info...
MUST SEE, FLAWLESS & VERY WELL CARED FOR 2018 NEW GENERATION F350 DUALLY SUPER DUTY THAT'S THE RIGHT TRUCK WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS! READY TO WORK FOR YOUR CREW OR FAMILY. THESE SUPER DUTYS ARE EXTRA TOUGH, AND THIS ONE IS EXTRA CLEAN & EXTRA SHARP AND READY TO GO WITH AN AMAZING SERVICE HISTORY! - This Ford F-350 Heavy Duty DUALLY, SUPER CREW FX4 EDITION is truly flawless! VERY CLEAN TRUCK INSIDE AND OUT (Not a beat-up work truck at all!!). You will not be disappointed! It is loaded with all the right options including the STRONG Work and Tow ready 6.7L POWERSTROKE TURBO DIESEL engine producing 440 HP and BIG 925 lbs of pulling torque and an upgraded six speed automatic transmission. Ford fully replaced the chassis in the new Super Duty for the first time since the truck was introduced in 1999. This truck comes complete with Premium package, engine exhaust brake, auto 2 stage 4x4, locking rear differential with a pull of a button, hill decent control, 5 -passenger, 8-way power and heated bucket seats with a full large center console, Premium large screen Ford SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, with CD, AUX, USB and satellite input, backup camera, full factory High Capacity tow package with brake controller, Power extendable & folding heated tow mirrors, remote entry, Ford Command start, tow hooks, running boards, fog lamps, Tow Hooks, FX4 Off Road suspension and appearance package, HD mudflaps, upgraded OEM Aluminum alloy wheels and so much more. Extremely well cared for Western Canadian highway driven truck with an amazing service and an accident-free history! Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free Western Canadian CARFAX history and we have many comprehensive and unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over New price. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
