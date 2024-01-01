$32,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit
XL
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 12
- Mileage 227,000 KM
Vehicle Description
3.7,auto,12 pass. van. Well appointed XL trim level featuring air, tilt, cruise, pw.pl. CD, rear view camera, rear heat and air. Raised roof design with rear luggage area. Clean and safetied with 227,000kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $32,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442