3.7 liter,auto,air,cruise,tilt,pw,pl, bluetooth radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. claen and safetied with 211,500 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $21,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

2018 Ford Transit

211,500 KM

Details Description Features

12281361

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
211,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYR1YM4JKB10061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # B10061
  • Mileage 211,500 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 liter,auto,air,cruise,tilt,pw,pl, bluetooth radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. claen and safetied with 211,500 kms great unit to add to your bussiness needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $21,000. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

