<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>3.7 liter ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. ladder rack, clean and saftied with 155,000 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $27,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></p>

2018 Ford Transit

155,000 KM

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

13077751

2018 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
155,000KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1ftbw2ym7jkb00516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 00516
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.7 liter ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio. work ready, cargo equipped with divider and loads of shelving. ladder rack, clean and saftied with 155,000 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $27,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2018 Ford Transit