$27,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Forest River Wildwood
36BHBS 37FT REAR MASTER, PARK MODEL, SLEEP 10!!
2018 Forest River Wildwood
36BHBS 37FT REAR MASTER, PARK MODEL, SLEEP 10!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White with Grey/Toupe Graphics
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $27,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
MUST SEE GREAT PARK MODEL STYLE RV WITH A AMAZING FAMILY FRIENDLY LAYOUT - 2018 FOREST RIVER WILDWOOD 36BHBS, HUGE REAR MASTER BEDROOM WITH A SLIDE, FULL FRONT BUNKHOUSE AND BIG MID LIVING ROOM/DINING SLIDE GIVES AN AMAZING SPACE, SLEEPS 10, GREAT LAYOUT, AMAZINGLY ROOMY & CLEAN, SHOWS LIKE NEW!
HUGE VALUE, LOW PAYMENTS, MODERN AMENITIES. This 2018 FOREST RIVER WILDWOOD 36BHBS DUAL slide Rear King Master bedroom, front Bunk House is a full sized park model style RV that can easily become your new Seasonal Site Cabin for the whole family and more (Sleeps up to 10!!), Amazing layout RV that delivers lots of space & amenities like the full slide REAR Master bedroom that is truly like home with the full separate bunkroom up front for the kids and their friends! Great layout for a Park Style trailer with the huge patio doors and is amazingly spacious inside! Best of all, it's made by Forest River, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. It's in amazing condition in all respects with a roomy family layout and great options. Did we mention what an incredible price point this is for any budget!! You can have it all with this WILDWOOD 36BHBS...Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities, like the REAR MASTER SUITE with private entrance, FULL SIZE RESIDENTIAL FRIDGE, FRONT BUNKHOUSE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE, modern styling and more!! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Forest River RV's. This Wildwood Travel Trailer features a large dinette/sofa covered in Faux Leather for easy cleaning. They both convert to double beds (making the RV capable of sleeping 10 people!!). These sit across from the L Shaped peninsula kitchen which features a large double sink , 3 Burner Range, Oven, microwave, Huge Residential Fridge and plenty of cabinet storage. Being set across from the dinette makes for a roomy living area. There's an entertainment wall with room for a flat screen TV plus an included multi Media center with AUX/USB and outdoor speakers! With sleeping space for a family of up to 10!! Which includes a Private MASTER SUITE with slide bedroom in the rear with separate private entrance, a set of 4 bed bunks in the front of the trailer (this is truly a very sought after layout!) with a convertible mini dinette for games and eating, plus a large convertible dinette and sofa. There is no doubt the fun that you will have in this Amazing RV! At mid towards the rear of the trailer you will find the large full walk through bathroom with a deep tub and shower, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet, actual counter space plus a 6 gallon gas/electric water heater. This trailer is perfect for a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with the family in mind. Move outside and there's the large 18-foot power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner power jacks and a power front hitch.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a clean 1 owner, local Manitoba No Accident CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (CRAZY GOOD VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023