2018 GLASTRON GTD 205
DECK BOAT, 4.5L MERC, TOWER, STEREO, LOTS EXTRAS
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $59,800. Finance Price: $57,800 (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** WOW - WHAT A FIND! TRULY STUNNING AND AMAZING BOAT!!! STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS - 2018 GLASTRON GTD205 DECK BOAT WITH LOW HOURS AND AMAZING FEATURES & EXTRAS!! OVER $25,000 IN FACTORY ORDERED EXTRAS & OPTIONS ABOVE THE ALREADY WELL EQUIPPED BOAT! STUNNING WHITE & DENIM BLUE ON THE UPGRADED DESERT SAND LUXURY INTERIOR MAKES THIS ONE STUNNING BOAT! EQUIPPED WITH THE ALL NEW MERCRUISER 4.5L 250/Alpha V6 WITH 280 PEAK HP WHICH MAKES THIS BOAT PERFORM AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS! DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS HARD-TO-FIND BOAT AS IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!! WINTER HEATED STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2023 IS INCLUDED WITH THE PURCHASE SO NO NEED TO FIND A PLACE TO PUT YOUR NEW BOAT!! SOME HIGHLIGHTS: - Mercruiser 4.5L V6 280HP with Alpha one Outdrive - Electric starter & Power trim - On board 151 Liter fuel tank - 21.9 ft long with added optional Swim deck and 8.4 ft Beam - 11-person seating - Instrument package with Tach and Speedometer with Fuel gauge and more - Captains wrap around bolstered chair - Full sundeck with multi-configuration set ups - Beautiful Swim platform - Wake board tower with Stereo speakers and full Bimini top (folds up for storage) - Complete two-piece travel/storage cover - Rear boarding ladder - Walk through Windshield - Ski & Wakeboard underfloor storage - Glastron Colour matched trailer included SPECIFICATIONS: - LOA w/ extended swim platform 22' 2" 6.8 m - Beam 8' 6" - Fuel Capacity 40 gal - Approx. Draft Up 18" - Approx. Draft Down 35" - Persons Capacity 11 - Approx. Boat & Engine Weight 3800 lbs - Bridge Clearance w/ Arch or Tower 6' 9" - Water Capacity 12 gal - Storage Length on Trailer w/ ext swim 23' 1" - Total Height 5' 2" - Height on Trailer w/Wakeboard Tower Dn 6' 8" - Height on Trailer w/Wakeboard Tower Up 9' 9" SOME STANDARD FEATURES: - Swim platform, bow - Windshield w/ walk-thru, full-height - Swim platform, stern - Ladder(s), stern, wide-step, hidden, telescoping - Cockpit - Walk-thru transom - Water intrusion management system - Seating, cockpit, U-shaped - Sundeck, aft w/ chaise lounge - Cockpit access, w/ step, port - Ski locker, in-floor, molded fiberglass finish, w/mat - Storage, bow & cockpit, beneath seats - Storage, under sundeck - Upholstery, premium contoured vinyl w/ custom detailing - Entertainment - Stereo, w/ AM/FM radio, Bluetooth® & auxiliary input & Speakers (4) - Custom gauges, fog-resistant - Instrumentation, helm: multifunction digital gauges w/hour meter & GPS speed - Dash, carbon fiber panels & gauge tubes - Bilge pump(s), automatic - Outlet, USB charge port(s) - Tow Sports - Ski tow, stern, stainless steel - Glastron custom-matched trailer, brakes, single axle - Swing-away tongue - Swim platform, stern mat(s) - Wakeboard tower, hinging - Canvas Bimini top - Travel Cover, bow & cockpit (2-piece) - Read below for more information ... WHAT AN AMAZING BOAT to hit the lake with lots of room all your family/friends and their gear. Experience the future of deck boating: the Glastron GTD 205! This sterndrive deck boat has many features and amenities that you've come to love, like the full windshield, Spacious platforms, a beautiful dash, L-shaped seating and the expertly engineered port step all come standard and this GTD 205 delivers a niche that its OB counterpart doesn't support. With extra space at the stern through its I/O power, the GTD 205 provides a relaxation patio in the form of a versatile sun pad that can shift between various lounge and headrest positions—talk about comfort! If 20 feet of fun isn’t enough, you can enjoy the extended swim platform that takes your entertainment to just shy of 22 feet. This is a stunning and amazing multipurpose Deck boat that will truly be the one and only boat you need! It has great looks and amazing functionality. Still like new in all respects, this is a very hard to find boat and best of all you can save Tens-of-Thousands over the new price tag of well over $100,000 to replace today as configured! WOW!! What an a amazing deal on an amazing boat that still shows like brand new! This is a truly Flawless low hour boat! STILL SHOWS AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP of well over $100,000 as equipped - Ready for Sale Now (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down, low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023. Available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
