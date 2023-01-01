2018 GLASTRON GTD 205

$59,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 9607270

9607270 Stock #: W6550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White/Denim Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Stock # W6550

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior AM/FM Stereo Compass Additional Features Electric Starter Shower Convertible Roof Convertible top/bimini Snap in carpet Hatch Beam Door Bimini Enclosure

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.