$39,800+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
DENALI 6.2L 4X4, ALL OPTIONS, LIKE NEW LOCAL TRADE
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7390
- Mileage 133,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $39,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
TRULY STUNNING, TOP-OF THE-LINE , LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE, GMC DENALI, FINISHED IN THE STUNNING IN TRI-COAT PEARL WHITE & CHROME ON EBONY LEATHER. 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI CREW CAB 4X4 WITH THE 6.2L V8 4X4 & LOADED WITH ALL THE FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDING THE STYLISH CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE AND FULL SAFETY SUITE! IT ALSO COMES EQUIPPED WITH A HIGH END COLOUR MATCHED BOX CAP AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!
- 6.2L V8 (Producing a Huge 420HP & 460 TQ)
- 8-Speed 'High-Tech' automatic transmission
- 3 stage auto 4X4 with AWD feature
- 5-passenger heated and cooled Premium leather seating (Sport Buckets and full console)
- Power Memory seating
- Heated steering wheel
- 2-way Power sunroof
- Power Pedals
- 8-inch MyLink multi function infotainment system
- Upgraded Premium BOSE audio system with AUX, USB and Satellite
- GPS factory navigation
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Projection for apps, Apple Car Play and Android Auto
- 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot
- Wireless charging station
- Dual Zone Fully Auto Climate control
- Factory remote starter
- Front and rear park assist
- Back up camera
- Forward Collision alert with Brake
- Lane departure system with active alert (vibrating seat notification)
- Denali Chrome appearance package
- Easy step rear bumper
- HD Chrome Power Denali running boards
- HD Tow package
- Brake controller
- Spray in box liner
- High end Color Matched Leer Low profile box Cap with Tined windows (over $5,500 in value!!!)
- HID Xenon headlamps, LED taillights
- 22-inch Special Denali alloy Wheels with Bridgestone Dueler A/T tires
- Read below for more info...
STUNNING, LOCAL MANITOBA, NO ACCIDENTS AND EXTREMELY WELL SERVICED!! THIS IS ONE BEAUTIFUL AND FULLY LOADED TRUCK WITH ALL THE FACTORY OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS, MAKING FOR A TRUE LUXURY TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! AMAZING LOOKING IN WHITE PEARL & CHROME 2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI Crew Cab with the Upgraded 6.2L V8 and new 'High-Tech' 8 speed automatic producing a crazy 410HP and a BIG 460 lbs of pulling torque matched with a 3-speed transfer case including AWD. This truck is loaded Loaded LOADED, LOADED!! There's heated and cooled leather seating, memory driver's seat with mirrors, 5-passenger power bucket seating with large center console, heated steering wheel, 2 way power sunroof, dual zone auto climate control, tilt/telescopic wheel, air, cruise, PW, PL, factory GPS navigation, 8-inch MyLink touchscreen Multi infotainment system to play music from your phone or USB device plus Sirius Satellite, AUX input, multi-port USB connect, Projection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi connect, wireless charging station, backup camera, front and rear park assist, forward collision warning, lane departure with active lane warning (vibrating seat notification), factory Bluetooth for phone and music input, remote entry, remote start, tow package, factory brake controller, power folding mirrors with integrated signals, tow hooks, HID Xenon headlamps, LED taillights, daytime running lights and fogs, GM OnStar system, darker tinted glass, power sliding rear window, rear window defroster, mud flaps, HD Power Chrome running boards, step up rear bumper, soft open/close tailgate, spray in box liner, Denali chrome appearance package (chrome billet grill, bumpers, handles, skull caps and more), 22-inch Denali only alloys, and comes with the colour matched High End Leer cap at no additional cost (over $5,500 in value!!!) plus too much more to list. Gorgeous truck in all respects with exceptionally clean local Manitoba kilometers! Must See, pride of ownership very evident - none nicer!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a No ACCIDENT Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP to replace today at over $100,000 equipped like this one!!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
