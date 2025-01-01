$29,800+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
LOW KMS, VERY WELL SERVICED, CLEAN & LOADED!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$29,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7694
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $29,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
LOW KMS, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY SHARP, WELL SERVICED, WITH A GREAT HISTORY AND OPTIONS! 2018 GMC SIERRA SLE Z71 OFF ROAD 1500 CREW CAB 5.3L V8 4X4 - LOADED WITH OPTIONS, LIKE DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT AND TELESCOPING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM STEREO AND BIG SCREEN WITH FULL DRIVERS INFORMATION CENTER!! MUST BE SEEN!!
- 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque)
- 6 Speed automatic
- 4X4 with Auto 4x4, 3 stage transfer case
- Power 6-passenger seating with large folding console
- Heated front seats
- Dual climate auto zone control
- Factory command start
- Factory Bluetooth
- Big Touchscreen Audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Projection for Apple Car Play & Android Auto
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake controller
- Tow mirrors
- Backup camera
- Xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights
- LED Fog lights and chrome package
- Chrome appearance Package
- HD Chrome side steps
- OEM Fender trim
- Easy step rear bumper
- New Box liner Available for extra $$ to protect your investment (Pre-installed as shown - Great deal with the purchase of this truck!!)
- Available Meyhem Rim and tire package for extra $$ (pre-installed for a great look and an amazing deal with the purchase of this truck!)
- Read below for more info...
EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP WITH LOW KMS AND A GREAT WELL SERVICED HISTORY! LOADED WITH THE RIGHT OPTIONS! 2018 GMC Sierra SLE 1500 Z71 OFF-ROAD 4x4 equipped with the proven 5.3LECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched to a 6-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 3-speed transfer case (Includes Auto AWD). Options include Power 6-passenger Heated seating with fold down center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, remote entry, Dual auto climate zone controls, Factory remote start, premium touchscreen Intellilink audio to play music from your phone or USB device, multi-port USB connect, Projection for Apple Car Play & Android Auto, factory Bluetooth, GM OnStar system, rear window defogger, factory tow package with factory brake controller, back up camera, rear park sensors, tow hooks, LED daytime running lights, Xenon headlamps, fog lights, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, NEW Box liner available (pre-installed for extra $$ as shown), and complete the look of this truck by going with the Available Meyhem Rim and tire package for extra $$ (pre-installed for a great look and an amazing deal with the purchase of this truck!) and so much. What a Beautiful LOW kms truck at a great deal!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
