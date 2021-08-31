2018 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

$25,800 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8034067

8034067 Stock #: W6167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/CHROME

Body Style Touring

Stock # W6167

Mileage 58,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.