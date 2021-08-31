2018 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $28,800. Finance Price: $27,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $148 BI-WEEKLY OAC WITH ZERO DOWN!!* ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & STILL AS NEW WITH LOW LOW KMS - YES ONLY 12K KMS!! *ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** Local Manitoba trade, very well cared for, New Generation M8 2018 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited. This new generation Project Rushmore Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully-loaded, this Ultra Limited has it all including standard features such as the large, powerful all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, premium Tour-Pak chrome Air wing luggage rack, The amazing Daymaker headlamps and spot lamps, heated hand grips, factory Boom audio with Navigation are just a few of the features. This 2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium touring features. This bike is powered by The New Generation, powerful, all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine . This engine provides 107 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and is equipped with an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable ride the hand grips and the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in the most desired Vivid black & Chrome, fuel injected engine and a 6 speed transmission. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, heated grips, premium boom audio, manuals, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, Larger touring windshield and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!! The bike is like new in all respects with well cared for LOW rural Manitoba hwy kms. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. Comes with a Clean, No Accident local Manitoba Certified Carfax history, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification just completed at the Harley store, a fresh 3 hole oil Service just completed at the Harley store and we have several comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! HUGE VALUE!! zero down , Very Low Payment financing available OAC, starting as low as $148 B/W. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now !! *$148 BI-WEEKLY IS OAC WITH ZERO DOWN AND INCLUDES ALL TAXES AND FEES. SOME CONDITIONS MAY APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS
