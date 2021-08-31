+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
**Cash Price: $26,800. Finance Price: $25,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! HARD TO FIND LIMITED EDITION - 2018 Street Glide (FLHXANV) 115th Anniversary Edition. ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 13K KMS WITH LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON UPGRADES **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** Local Manitoba trade, very well cared for, New Generation M8 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 115TH Anniversary Edition. This new generation Project Rushmore Street Glide provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. This Street Glide has it all including standard features such as the large, powerful all-new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine, anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, New Gen headlamps, Premium factory Boom audio with Navigation are just a few of the features. This hard to find 115th Anniversary model has exclusive upgrades featuring: • Exclusive Legend Blue Denim paint • 115th Anniversary tattoo-inspired graphic • Eagle holding the Bar and Shield in its talons • Unique Harley-Davidson script • Perforated seat with blue stitching and embossed “HDMC” • It's Serialization hand-applied at the factory. 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide 115th Anniversary Key Features: ?Two-tone paint in Legend Blue and Vivid Black, with a new divergent triple pinstripe and an asymmetrical graphic of the Eagle holding the Bar & Shield in its talons on its inner fairing. ?On the “107” air cleaner trim added “115th Anniversary” script for a touch of style and to commemorate the history. ?A bold tank medallion featuring the iconic Eagle holding the Bar & Shield in its talons. The complexity and detail of this cloisonné is created with precisely assembled glass insert and multi-metal composite. ?The difference is in the details. In this case, it is colour-matched blue stitching along with “HDMC” embossed on the perforated seat. ?There’s “115” emblazoned in blue script on the gloss black timer cover. ?The 115th Anniversary Street Glide is limited in production, and each one is serialized with laser etching into the console insert. This 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in dressed down touring features. This bike is powered by The New Generation, powerful, all-new Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine . This engine provides 107 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Street Glide performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and is equipped with an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. The bike is loaded with premium features and components, Big, tricked-out wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, premium boom audio, manuals, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!! The bike is absolutely like new in all respects with low low local rural Manitoba hwy kms. INCLUDES ADDED ACCESSORIES: ~ Full Stage 1 ~ SE Hi Flow Breather ~ Rinehart 4” Slip-On Mufflers ~ Rinehart Slimline Duals Exhaust System ~ Screaming Eagle Tuner ~ Custom Heated Handgrips ~ and more... Comes with a Clean, No Accident local Manitoba Certified Carfax history, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification just completed at the Harley store, a fresh 3 hole oil Service just completed at the Harley store and we have several comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! HUGE VALUE!! zero down , Very Low Payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now !!
