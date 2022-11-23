$58,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Hewescraft Pro V 180 ET
YAMAHA F150XB, EZ LOADER TRAILER, STILL AS NEW!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Body Style Fishing Boat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $58,800. Finance Price: $57,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!! LOW PAYMENT FINACNING AVAIALBLE YOU SAVE BIG $$ OVER NEW ON THIS TRUE MUST SEE 2018 HEWESCRAFT 180 PRO-V ET. THE ULTIMATE IN BIG WATER FISHING OR LEASURE BOATING. BE THE KING ON THE LAKE WITH THE BEST OF THE BEST!! A tradition of the highest level of craftsmanship and design goes into every fishing boat Hewes Marine Company creates. A Hewescraft is an heirloom you can put to use right now. Hewescraft boats are built for serious fishermen with plenty of room for fighting fish, not the rest of the crew. Our high sides, wide gunwales and spacious design allow for pure fishing functionality. The ProV is the Hewescraft that will keep you out on the water every weekend, rather than sitting in your driveway wishing you had a boat that could do all the things you need it to do. The ProV’s forward driving position and 94” beam give it a roomier interior than many larger boats, while it’s 15° running deadrise and 72” bottom keep the hull super-efficient on step, and extremely stable at rest. 2018 Hewescraft 180 PRO-V ET - THE ‘V’ IS FOR VERSATILITY. You know what you’re up against. Whether its a windy day on the lake, a rough morning on the river, or a calm afternoon on the coast, the Pro V is the boat to beat. It rewrites the rules for versatility (and blows the competition out of the water) by taking design cues from the most popular fresh and saltwater models. They have widen the hull, deepen the V, and shore up the stern with thel full-width, extended transom, similar to Ocean Pro models. SOME OF THE FEATURES INCLUDE: -2019 Yamaha 4-Stroke Series F150XB motor (a $24,000 retail value!!) - Battery Selector Switch - Bilge Pump: Single bilge pump with auto switch - Bow Eye: Double, welded - Bow Deck: Treadplate, self-bailing, with storage - Cleats: 8”, welded - Cup Holders: Port and starboard - Decals: 15” vinyl side striping with graphics; black & charcoal - Door: Walk through, access to bow, 2 latches, one top and one bottom - Fish Box: 26 gallon in bow floor - Fuel System: 48 gallons - Glove Box: Lockable - Grab Handles: Inwale front port side, glove box and windshield - Horn: Flush mount Instrument Panel: - Six water-resistant rocker style switches - Fuel gauge and one panel knock-out for additional gauge - Power point - Six-gang expansion fuse block - All mounts and pre-wired for all your personal electronic needs - Lights: LED, navigational - Lights: LED, anchor, removable - Paint: Light gray, full inside - Pre-rig: Side mount control with analog tach - Rod Grippers: Inwale, port and starboard - Steering: Hydraulic, Baystar, - Stern Eyes: Welded, port and starboard - Storage Shelves: Under driver & passenger consoles - Storage Trays: Cockpit, inwale and under console, port and starboard - Transducer Bracket: Port and starboard - Transom: 25” -shaft main engine - Windshield Side Windows: Short window wing, port and starboard - Windshield Wiper: Port, starboard - Livewell: ET fish box upgrade - Rod Holders: Six-station mounted to gunwales - Rod Holder: Six-station mounted to cabin sides - Seat: Casting chair, adjustable pedestal, and base in bow - Seat: High-back, side storage box, bellows suspension, swivel, and slide - Seat: Long jump, pair, 37”, storage boxes - Seat: Sleeper, pair, 42”, port side commode cutout - Seat: Slide port or starboard - Swim Ladder: Port or starboard - 2 Props included (speed and Tq) - canvas soft-top & All covers included - Tandem E-Z Loader trailer with Fold Away tong - and so much more!!! No Hewescraft owner ever had the goal of merely owning a boat. To each Hewescraft owner, his or her boat is a rugged, dependable tool for removing limitations to adventure. A Hewescraft can remove the obstacle of big water. It can remove the obstacle of bad weather. It can remove the obstacles of towability, fuel range, skinny water, remote destinations, and more. A Hewescraft will remove the limitations that other boats just can’t. When you are ready to remove the obstacles that have kept you from getting out and doing what you have always wanted to do, don’t settle for equipment that will become your next set of obstacles. Make sure your boat can handle the journeys for which you are already prepared. Cast off your limits. STILL SHOWS AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS. Selling at a small fraction of new MRSP as equipped - Ready for Sale Now (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down, low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023. Available for your viewing convenience in our heated off-site showroom, by appointment only. Please call Sales at 888-601-3023 in advance, to set up your private viewing. Receive indoor heated storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
