$37,800+ tax & licensing
2018 Jayco Eagle
ht 24.5CKTS 29.5FT 3 SLIDE, REAR LOUNGE, SUPER LIGHT!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Stock # W7473
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $37,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
VALUE AND QUALITY REALLY COMES TOGETHER IN THIS HIGH END LIGHT WIEGHT RV! WOW - YOUR HALF TON CAN EASILY PULL THIS 5TH WHEEL AND BEST OF ALL YOU DO NOT NEED A SPECIAL DRIVERS LICENCE, WHICH ALMOST ALL 5TH WHEELS REQUIRE ! The 2018 JAYCO EAGLE HT 24.5CKTS 29.5FT 3 SLIDE REAR LOUNGE 5th Wheel is a 4 SEASON, full sized ultra lite RV that delivers lots of space, a great layout and lots of options without lots of weight. Its made by JAYCO, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. You can have it all with this Eagle 24.5CKTS 5th Wheel... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 7530lbs dry weight and a light 1330 lb hitch weight.
2018 Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheel 24.5CKTS highlights:
-Super light weight at only 7530lbs dry
-3 slides
-High end finish
-Solid Counter tops
-Free-Standing Dinette
-LED Lighting
-Master Suite
-Dual Entry Bath
-Entertainment wall with Flat Screen TV
-Fireplace
-Deluxe Kitchen
-Pre-wired for solar
-Remote Command Center Control
-Extended Season Package
-So much more...
Whether you are just starting out in the camping industry, or have been camping for many years, this triple slide out 24.5CKTS Jayco Eagle HT fifth wheel is ideal for either situation. Best of all is you can pull this with your 1/2 ton truck and you do not need a special drivers license endorsement to pull it, like most all 5th wheels on the market. You will find plenty of space for your family of four in this model. Your family can sleep at the tri-fold sofa along the rear wall or at the queen bed in the master suite. You can enjoy your meals at the free-standing dinette or you can choose to add an optional L-dinette with a stowable table. The private bathroom has two entry doors - one from the hallway or one from the master suite.
For any camping trip you will want this super light weight Eagle HT fifth wheel by Jayco. Along the exterior there is a high-gloss, fiberglass front cap with built-in specialty LED lighting. Inside there are handcrafted Sugar Maple glazed drawers. Throughout there is residential wood-plank vinyl flooring. The industry exclusive HELIX cooling system is an added bonus with the Jayco-exclusive insulated duct design, directional and closeable A/C vents, larger return air vents, and the exterior-mounted 15,000-BTU Whisper Quiet A/C unit. This is a high end finished unit with 3 slides, Solid Counter tops, Free-Standing Dinette, Dual Entry Bath, Entertainment wall with Flat Screen TV and Fireplace, Flat Screen TV in the master suite, Deluxe Kitchen, Pre-wired for solar, Remote Command Center Control (controls your light and slide's for easy setup, Extended Season Package and so much more. This is a real "must see" RV to appreciate just how nice it is!! Of course there's air conditioning for the hot summer nights! Move outside and there's more storage and a nice big power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days. The All Weather Package allows for an earlier start to your season and a later finish! This Ultra Lightweight RV is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great layout and loads of storage space. And do not forget, best of all its easy to pull.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean 1 owner CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
