2018 RAM 1500
SXT REG CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4 8' BOX, 26K KMS- AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # GW7406
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $31,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
2018 Ram 1500 SXT REG CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4 8' BOX, STILL LIKE BRAND NEW!
VERY LOW KMS, STILL LIKE NEW! SUPER HARD TO FIND REG CAB 8 FT BOX 4X4! VERY CLEAN WELL-SERVICED TRUCK PERFECT FOR ALL YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS/FARM HAULING NEEDS WITH THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - 2018 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 LOADED & EQUIPPED WITH A FULL SIZE 8 FOOT BOX, PERFECT WORK READY TRUCK!
- 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque
- 6 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Power and Remote Entry Group
- SXT Appearance Group
- Uconnect 3 with 5inch display
- Premium Satellite audio with AUX/USB input
- GPS antenna input
- 5inch touchscreen
- Handsfree comm. with Bluetooth
- Audio input for mobile devices
- Power heated mirrors
- Sliding rear window
- Box liner included!
- Factory tow prep with 4 and 7 pin wiring harness
- Sport alloy aluminum wheels riding on nearly NEW All Weather Tires!
- Read below for more info...
VERY LOW KMS - ONLY 26K kms AND A PERFECT HISTORY! STILL AS NEW 2018 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 FULL SIZE 8' BOX that's equipped with the UPGRADED powerful and proven 5.7 L Hemi V8 producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 speed auto transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, remote key-less entry, premium Satellite stereo with AUX and USB input, Handsfree comm. with Bluetooth, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL and power heated mirrors, bucket seats with full fold down center console (3 passenger seating), SXT Chrome appearance package (chrome front bumper, chrome rear bumper and chrome grill), sliding rear window, box liner included, tow Prep package with 4 and 7 pin wiring, factory 5 spoke sport alloy wheels and much more. Extra sharp, Very Low KM, Gorgeous clean Western Canadian truck that has been a well cared for lease return.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1-Owner Accident-free CarFax history report, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Very rare find like this one and its ready to go and ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
