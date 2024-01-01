$38,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Arctic Wolf 305ML6
35FT TRIPPLE SLIDE, LIGHT WEIGHT, HIGH END FINISH!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Stock # W7254
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $38,800 Finance Price: $37,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV!
YOU CAN SAVE HUGE $$ OVER THE NEW MRSP OF OVER $85,000 NEW FOR THIS RV EQUIPPED LIKE THIS!! Must see 2019 Forest River RV Cherokee Arctic Wolf 305ML6. We don’t see very many of these Rear Kitchen Layout’s but when you take a walk through this Arctic wolf it’s easy to see why there so desirable. As you enter your greeted with a large open Kitchen Area. With a dedicated Kitchen pantry door next to the Residential Style LG refrigerator. In the Living area you have Opposing Slides across from each other giving you a very wide open feel. Below your entertainment Center you have a Electric Fireplace for Comfort heat as well.
As you go forward to the Front you have a Hallway with the bathroom on the left and the Master Suit in the front. Double entry into the Front bedroom from either side of the bathroom from the front suite. Led lighting and USB charging centers throughout this Arctic wolf.
2019 Forest River Cherokee Arctic Wolf fifth wheel 305ML6 highlights:
-Stunning Front Master Suite
-Power Positioning Master Bed
-Sleeps Six in total
-Double Entry Bathroom
-Opposing Slides (3 Slides in total)
-LED lights throughout
-High end rear kitchen/Mid Living area
-Dedicated Kitchen pantry
-Theater Seating
-Entertainment wall with Fireplace & Flat Screen TV
- HDMI Entertainment System with Outdoor speakers
-Ceiling Fan
-35 Ft long
-8,490 Lbs Dry
-NXG Auto Leveling System w/ Touch Panel control
-All Aluminum Construction
-Power Awning
-Flip Down Solid step
-Rear Roof Ladder
-Solar Prep
-Heated Tanks
-Back Up Camera Ready
-Black Tank Flush
-Flip Down Travel Rack (not available on all models)
-Outside Shower with Hot and Cold Water
-Outside TV Bracket and Hook Ups
-RVQ Quick Connect
-Cabinets in Bedroom (not available on all models)
-6 Gallon Gas/Electric DSI Water Heater
-Skylight over Tub
-High Output Attic Fan
-Solid Bedroom Doors
-Ducted A/C
-External LED Strip Lighting
-Mag Wheels
-Night Shades (not available on all models)
-Upgraded Kitchen Appliance Package
-USB Charging Stations-
-Residential Farm Style Stainless Steel Sink
-So much more...
The home-like atmosphere of this Arctic Wolf 305ML6 fifth wheel will have you wanting to stay on vacation even longer. You will love the separation of living space from the kitchen and dining area in this unique rear kitchen unit that features a large pantry which can easily store all of the ingredients you need for s'mores and all of your other favorite snacks. The center living space offers dual opposing slides with a tri-fold sofa sleeper in each which is great for overnight guests, and the power theatre seating that has been included in this living space comes with massage and heat capabilities that will melt away all tension as you relax for the evening. And when it's time to get some sleep, the private master suite will make it easy and comfortable to rest for tomorrow's new adventures.
From its automatic leveling system to its 6' 4" slides with oversized panoramic windows, the Cherokee Arctic Wolf fifth wheel by Forest River provides luxurious conveniences at an entry level price point. The Arctic Wolf has been designed so that even light-duty trucks can tow it, yet the interior portion is still packed full with high-class amenities that will enhance your traveling experience, like the high circulation ceiling fan that adds to the character and functionality of the living area. Not only will you be thoroughly impressed with the Arctic Wolf, but so will everyone else that sees it because RV Pro has awarded the Arctic Wolf their "Best of Show" title. There are many more features that make this a great home away from home, take a look today!
There are High Efficiency LED interior lights throughout the RV making it bright and cozy. Moving outside there is a large power awnings to cover you on those hot or rainy days and Air conditioning for the hot summer nights! This RV is easy to set up, easy to pull. This RV is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot here or down south where it is warm - it has a great high end layout and is loaded with high end features. The list of features and upgraded are numerous - Must See - Absolutely still as new in all respects. A true must see - you will not be disappointed!!
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean, No Accident 1-owner Local Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down and very low payment financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit# 4365, Call now 1(888) 601-3023.
