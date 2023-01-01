2019 Audi A3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,447 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 1 4 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10380423

10380423 VIN: WAUBEGFF9K1018487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 63,145 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Premium 2Y2Y 6W3 7K6 MI PBT Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.