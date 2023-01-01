Menu
2019 Audi A3

63,145 KM

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Auto

431-999-8778

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro

Location

Level Up Auto

14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8

431-999-8778

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,447

+ taxes & licensing

63,145KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380423
  • VIN: WAUBEGFF9K1018487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 Premium | AWD | Low KMs | No accidents

Are you looking for a car that combines luxury with performance? The 2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 with Audi’s famous Quattro AWD and Premium package is the perfect choice for drivers who want the best of both worlds.

This sedan packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 184 horsepower and 222 lb-ft of torque. But it's not all about performance - the A3 Komfort also boasts premium features like heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Audi MMI infotainment system comes standard with a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 10-speaker audio system. And with the Premium package, you'll also get advanced features like Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system for a truly immersive driving experience.

Safety is also a top priority in the A3 Komfort, with features like a rearview camera, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. And with the available driver assistance package, you can add even more advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

If you're looking for a car that's both powerful and luxurious, the 2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 with Premium package is the perfect choice. Come test drive one today and experience the ultimate driving experience.

Level Up Auto is a small family owned boutique car dealership where relationships and quality matter. Our pricing is fair and transparent with no hidden fees. You will never find an admin fee on one of our sales! Our buying policy has stringent requirements to ensure we only have the best examples available of any make or model. You will not find rebuilds or cars with large claims in our inventory. These are used cars, so we do offer several warranty options at affordable prices and can provide financing on all of our vehicles for all credit levels. Not from Manitoba? No problem. We can ship our cars to you in a timely manner.  We are a proud member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers association.  ***********Dealer Permit #5527

Vehicle Features

Packages

Premium
2Y2Y
6W3
7K6
MI
PBT

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Buy From Home Available

Level Up Auto

Level Up Auto

14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8

