2019 Audi A3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
Level Up Auto
14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,145 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 Premium | AWD | Low KMs | No accidents
Are you looking for a car that combines luxury with performance? The 2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 with Audi’s famous Quattro AWD and Premium package is the perfect choice for drivers who want the best of both worlds.
This sedan packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering 184 horsepower and 222 lb-ft of torque. But it's not all about performance - the A3 Komfort also boasts premium features like heated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
The Audi MMI infotainment system comes standard with a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 10-speaker audio system. And with the Premium package, you'll also get advanced features like Audi Virtual Cockpit and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system for a truly immersive driving experience.
Safety is also a top priority in the A3 Komfort, with features like a rearview camera, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. And with the available driver assistance package, you can add even more advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
If you're looking for a car that's both powerful and luxurious, the 2019 Audi A3 Komfort 45 with Premium package is the perfect choice. Come test drive one today and experience the ultimate driving experience.
Level Up Auto is a small family owned boutique car dealership where relationships and quality matter. Our pricing is fair and transparent with no hidden fees. You will never find an admin fee on one of our sales! Our buying policy has stringent requirements to ensure we only have the best examples available of any make or model. You will not find rebuilds or cars with large claims in our inventory. These are used cars, so we do offer several warranty options at affordable prices and can provide financing on all of our vehicles for all credit levels. Not from Manitoba? No problem. We can ship our cars to you in a timely manner. We are a proud member of the Manitoba Used Car Dealers association. ***********Dealer Permit #5527
