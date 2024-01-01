$38,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Express
2019 Chevrolet Express
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 15
- Stock # 208899
- Mileage 142,600 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0,auto,15 pass. van. Currently a 11 passenger van we do have the rear seat on order and will be arriving in the new year Well appointed trim level featuring air, tilt, cruise, pw.pl. CD, rear view camera, rear heat and air. Clean and safetied with 142600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $38,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
