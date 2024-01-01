Menu
<p>6.0,auto,15 pass. van. Currently a 11 passenger van we do have the rear seat on order and will be arriving in the new year Well appointed trim level featuring air, tilt, cruise, pw.pl. CD, rear view camera, rear heat and air. Clean and safetied with 142600kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. $38,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</p>

142,600 KM

Details

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
142,600KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GAZGNFG2K1208889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Stock # 208899
  • Mileage 142,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

2019 Chevrolet Express
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
