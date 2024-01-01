$19,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 278,400 KM
Vehicle Description
5.3,auto,double cab,4x4. Work ready truck well equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, trailer hitch, along with seating for 6. Easy clean vinyl interior plus new rim and tire package. Clean, safetied truck showing 278,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 to set up an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442