2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

<p>5.3,auto,double cab,4x4. Work ready truck well equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, trailer hitch, along with seating for 6. Easy clean vinyl interior plus new rim and tire package. Clean, safetied truck showing 278,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 to set up an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

278,400 KM

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Used
278,400KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCRYAEF7KZ264558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 278,400 KM

Vehicle Description

5.3,auto,double cab,4x4. Work ready truck well equipped with air,tilt,cruise,pw.pl. stereo, trailer hitch, along with seating for 6. Easy clean vinyl interior plus new rim and tire package. Clean, safetied truck showing 278,400kms. Financing avail. O.A.C., powertrain warranty avail. Only $19,500. Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204)290-1908 to set up an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

