**Cash Price: $52,800. Finance Price: $51,300. (SAVE $1,500 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Documentation Fees! EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND VERY CLEAN, NEW GENERATION WITH A PERFECT HISTORY! LOADED ! WHAT A NICE TRUCK!! - 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management and Stop/Start (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) - New Gen 8 Speed automatic - Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD) - Auto locking rear diff - Dual Exhaust Sys with Premium tips - Power Heated Leather 5 Passenger sport seating (large center console) - Heated Steering wheel - Dual Zone Auto climate control - Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system - Premium Bose audio - AUX, USB and Satellite input - Apple Car Play and Android Auto - 4G LTE Wifi Hot spot - Bluetooth for media and phone - Wireless charging station - Blue tooth keys with push button start - Back up camera - Rear park assist - Factory remote starter - New Box liner avail - Power lock and remote release tailgate with lift assist - RST appearance package with color matched mirrors, handles and bumpers - HID headlights, LED Daytime lights, fog lights - Factory Tow Package with factory brake controller - HD side steps - Full set of interior HD GM floor liners - Tinted windows - Factory Z71 Off Road Appearance and suspension Package - OEM Sport alloys on Newer Goodyear tires - Sharp Pearl White - Read below for more info... EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EQUIPPED, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, LOW LOW KMS AND VERY SHARP AT A GREAT PRICE POINT! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L V8. Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 CREW RST EDITION Z71 OFF ROAD is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Dynamic Fuel Management and Stop/Start (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 8 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 speed transfer case, power Heated leather seats, full console, Heated Steering wheel, air, tilt, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, Intellilink 8" Multi Media touchscreen infotainment system, Bose Premium audio, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, wireless charging station, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, rear park assist HID headlights with daytime LED lighting, Fog lights, Z71 Off Road appearance and suspension package, tinted glass, New box liner avail, factory tow package, factory step bumper, upgraded 18" OEM Sport alloys on Newer Goodyear tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects with low and well cared for Hwy kilometers. Pride of ownership is very evident. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, an Clean No Accident CARFAX history report, lots of factory GM warranty remaining and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! SELLING AT A FRACTION OF THE NEW PRICE. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
