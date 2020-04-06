Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 Z71 CREW 4X4, NICE OPTIONS, TOPPER, 1-OWNER!

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 Z71 CREW 4X4, NICE OPTIONS, TOPPER, 1-OWNER!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$46,800

  • 51,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4861476
  • Stock #: GW5524
  • VIN: 1GC1KSEG3KF117345
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**Cash Price: $46,800. Finance Price: $45,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXTRA SHARP, WELL EQUIPPED, GREAT SERVICE HISTORY, 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 Z71 6.0L 4X4 WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS! - 6.0L Vortec V8 Producing 360hp/380lb-ft - 6 Speed automatic - 2 stage Auto 4X4 - 6-passenger power seating with folding console - Touchscreen Audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite - Factory Bluetooth - Projection for Apple Car Play and Android Auto - 4G/LTE Wifi Connect Hot Spot with Applications - HD Tow package - Brake controller - Backup camera - Easy step rear bumpers - Z71 Suspension and appearance package - Included Cargo topper (great value) - 18" Chrome alloy wheels on Goodyear Wrangler tires - Read below for more info... VERY SHARP, EXTRA CLEAN AND LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS! WHAT A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK with HEAVY DUTY GVW AND AN INCLUDED CARGO TOPPER! OUTSTANDING VALUE IN A NEW GENERATION 2019 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 Z71 with the proven 6.0L Vortec V8 engine producing 360HP and 380lbs of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 speed transfer case and the Z71 Suspension and Appearance Package! This has 6 passenger seating with power driver's seat and fold down center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, back up camera, tow hooks, projection headlamps, premium touchscreen 8" MyLink infotainment system to play music from your phone or USB device, satellite radio, multi-port USB connect, Projection for Apple Car Play & Android Auto with app navigation, Wifi Connect with apps and Hot Spot, factory Bluetooth for music and voice input, GM OnStar system, Chrome appearance package (chrome grill with inserts and chrome bumpers), darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, soft open tailgate, Z71 Suspension and Appearance Package, included fiberglass cargo/bed topper at no extra charge, optional New box liner avail, 18" chrome alloys on Goodyear Wrangler tires and so much more! Gorgeous truck in all respects with Clean Western Canadian highway kilometers! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification completed at the GM Store, an ACCIDENT-FREE Western Canadian CARFAX history report and the balance of the Full GM Canada factory warranty remaining. In addition, we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

204-896-7001

