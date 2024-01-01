$37,800+ tax & licensing
2019 CRUISER RV Fun Finder
Extreme Lite 31BH 35FT 2 SLIDE BUNK HOUSE, SLEEPS 10, LOADED!!
2019 CRUISER RV Fun Finder
Extreme Lite 31BH 35FT 2 SLIDE BUNK HOUSE, SLEEPS 10, LOADED!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White with Graphics
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $37,800. Finance Price: $36,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2024 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
Family fun, outdoor activity, and inside comforts are steps away in this 2019 Fun Finder XTREME LITE 31BH travel trailer. After getting set up at the campsite, you can hike or bike the trails before making lunch. The cook can prepare and serve the food on the solid surface countertops for everyone to eat together around the dinette or outside on the picnic table. If you need to get washed up, the full bathroom provides that convenience, plus there is an exterior second entry for quick access when outside. The rear bunkhouse will surely be the kid's zone for indoor fun and bedtime comfort. You will find plenty of storage, and more features you will love!
Cruiser Fun Finder Xtreme Lite Series 31 BH Bunk House Slide
Highlights:
-Dual Entry
-Bunkhouse
-Outside Kitchen
-Two Slides
-LED-Lit Pass-Through Storage
The Fun Finder XTREME LITE travel trailer by Cruiser offers Extended Season traveling, heavy duty components, and a painted front cap with a durable clear coat and diamond plate metal rock guard for years of enjoyment. The barreled ceilings provide more interior head room, and the oversized exterior storage allows you to pack more outdoor gear. You will find a Bluetooth HDMI DVD/Stereo, and charging station with a 12V and USB port to keep your electronics charged the whole time. Come see why you shouldn't travel without a Fun Finder XTREME LITE travel trailer towed behind you.
STILL AS NEW AND LOADED WITH HIGH END FEATURES, This 2019 Fun Finder XTREME LITE 31BH , MADE BY CRUISER RV, is a 35ft Full Size Double Slide bunk house RV AND its an ultra-lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and its made by CRUISER RV, a trusted name in quality. It is an Exceptionally clean & sharp RV with a great layout, great options with 2 BIG SLIDES and best of all, it's perfect for the family budget! You can have it all with this Fun Finder XTREME LITE 31BH... Superior comfort, Modern Style, Amenities and LOW payments! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 6860 lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 780lbs! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all CRUISER RVs. It features a large Sofa/ Dinette Slide plus a second big Rear Bunk Slide. IT HAS SO MUCH ROOM! The main entertaining area has the Big sofa/ dinette slide, of which both convert to double beds (for a total sleep count of 10!!). The Dinette is great as it allows the whole family to sit around the table at meal or entertainment time. The Sofa is finished in clean faux leather and modern colors to ad a touch of class. Across from these is a large kitchen with all the amenities of home. It features a double sized sink, 3 burner range, Oven, overhead microwave, double door refrigerator/freezer and plenty of overhead cabinet storage. The entire area is great for entertaining. You won't hear the infamous, "Get out of my Way" any more! The front Entertainment Wall has room for a large flat screen TV and an included Blue tooth multi media stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers! This beauty has a true rear bunk room with a Big Slide opening up a great space for the kids (or in-laws!!). There are 3 bunks (1 is double sized) with storage cabinets and drawers (total sleep count of 10!!). You'll be grateful for the amount of storage you get. The one bottom bunk converts to a sitting area for gaming or simply reading a book. The washroom is also at the mid/rear and features a bath tub/shower, vent and Toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity plus a 6 gallon water heater. Best part of the this bathroom is the separate entrance outdoors! You can come in and out without traipsing mud and dirt throughout the RV. Move back up front and you'll find a good-sized private master bedroom for Mom and Dad with 2 actual doors (for privacy and easy in and out), a master sized bed, dual wardrobes, night stands and under bed storage. There's a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and air conditioning for the hot summer nights! There is a lot of storage outside too. And don't forget the large outside kitchen complete with Sink, fridge, Flame King Gas Burner, counter space, and plenty of storage for outside cocktails and cooking! It's so easy to set up with the front power hitch and 4 corner leveling jacks. What a great layout which includes all the amenities of home and loads of storage space. You can sleep 10 easy, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout which includes its own bunk room and loads of storage space. And don't worry about the short RV season as you can even camp longer into the season with the extended season package already included and built into this RV! Must See - absolutely shows like new in all respects with a current modern design.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. It comes with a clean (No Accident) Canadian 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023