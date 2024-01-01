$32,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Ram 1500
SXT 5.7L V8 HEMI 4x4 REG CAB 8FT BOX, VERY RARE!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # GW7193A
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $32,800 Finance Price: $31,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!
SUPER HARD TO FIND REG CAB 8 FT BOX 4X4 AND STILL SHOWS AS NEW, LOW KM, VERY WELL-SERVICED TRUCK PERFECT FOR ALL YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS/FARM HAULING NEEDS WITH THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 LOADED & EQUIPPED WITH A FULL SIZE 8 FOOT BOX, PERFECT WORK READY TRUCK!
- 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque
- 6 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Power and Remote Entry Group
- SXT Appearance Group
- Sliding rear window
- Premium Satellite audio with AUX/USB input
- Audio input for mobile devices
- Power heated mirrors
- Optional New box liner available (already installed and shown in the truck)
- Factory tow prep with 4 and 7 pin wiring harness
- Sport alloy aluminum wheels riding on strong Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires
- Read below for more info...
LOW KMS, STILL AS NEW 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 FULL SIZE 8' BOX that's equipped with the UPGRADED powerful and proven 5.7 L Hemi V8 producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 speed auto transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, remote key-less entry, premium Satellite stereo with AUX and USB input, audio input for mobile phones, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL and power heated mirrors, bucket seats with full fold down center console (3 passenger seating), SXT Chrome appearance package (chrome front bumper, chrome rear bumper and chrome grill), sliding rear window, Optional New box liner available, tow Prep package with 4 and 7 pin wiring, factory 5 spoke sport alloy wheels and much more. Extra sharp, Low KM, Gorgeous clean Western Canadian truck that has been a well cared for lease return.
Comes with 1-Owner Accident-free CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Very rare find like this one and its ready to go and ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
