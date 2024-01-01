2019 Dodge Ram 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
**Cash Price: $32,800 Finance Price: $31,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees! SUPER HARD TO FIND REG CAB 8 FT BOX 4X4 AND STILL SHOWS AS NEW, LOW KM, VERY WELL-SERVICED TRUCK PERFECT FOR ALL YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS/FARM HAULING NEEDS WITH THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 LOADED & EQUIPPED WITH A FULL SIZE 8 FOOT BOX, PERFECT WORK READY TRUCK! - 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque - 6 Speed automatic - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Power and Remote Entry Group - SXT Appearance Group - Sliding rear window - Premium Satellite audio with AUX/USB input - Audio input for mobile devices - Power heated mirrors - Optional New box liner available (already installed and shown in the truck) - Factory tow prep with 4 and 7 pin wiring harness - Sport alloy aluminum wheels riding on strong Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires - Read below for more info... LOW KMS, STILL AS NEW 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 FULL SIZE 8 BOX thats equipped with the UPGRADED powerful and proven 5.7 L Hemi V8 producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 speed auto transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, remote key-less entry, premium Satellite stereo with AUX and USB input, audio input for mobile phones, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL and power heated mirrors, bucket seats with full fold down center console (3 passenger seating), SXT Chrome appearance package (chrome front bumper, chrome rear bumper and chrome grill), sliding rear window, Optional New box liner available, tow Prep package with 4 and 7 pin wiring, factory 5 spoke sport alloy wheels and much more. Extra sharp, Low KM, Gorgeous clean Western Canadian truck that has been a well cared for lease return. Comes with 1-Owner Accident-free CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Very rare find like this one and its ready to go and ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

79,000 KM

Details Description

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

SXT 5.7L V8 HEMI 4x4 REG CAB 8FT BOX, VERY RARE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Ram 1500

SXT 5.7L V8 HEMI 4x4 REG CAB 8FT BOX, VERY RARE!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 11246867
  2. 11246867
  3. 11246867
  4. 11246867
  5. 11246867
  6. 11246867
  7. 11246867
  8. 11246867
  9. 11246867
  10. 11246867
  11. 11246867
  12. 11246867
  13. 11246867
  14. 11246867
  15. 11246867
  16. 11246867
  17. 11246867
  18. 11246867
  19. 11246867
  20. 11246867
  21. 11246867
  22. 11246867
  23. 11246867
  24. 11246867
  25. 11246867
  26. 11246867
  27. 11246867
  28. 11246867
  29. 11246867
  30. 11246867
  31. 11246867
  32. 11246867
  33. 11246867
  34. 11246867
  35. 11246867
  36. 11246867
  37. 11246867
  38. 11246867
  39. 11246867
  40. 11246867
Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
79,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # GW7193A
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Cash Price: $32,800 Finance Price: $31,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!

SUPER HARD TO FIND REG CAB 8 FT BOX 4X4 AND STILL SHOWS AS NEW, LOW KM, VERY WELL-SERVICED TRUCK PERFECT FOR ALL YOUR PERSONAL OR BUSINESS/FARM HAULING NEEDS WITH THE 5.7L HEMI V8 - 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 LOADED & EQUIPPED WITH A FULL SIZE 8 FOOT BOX, PERFECT WORK READY TRUCK!

- 5.7L V8 HEMI producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque
- 6 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Power and Remote Entry Group
- SXT Appearance Group
- Sliding rear window
- Premium Satellite audio with AUX/USB input
- Audio input for mobile devices
- Power heated mirrors
- Optional New box liner available (already installed and shown in the truck)
- Factory tow prep with 4 and 7 pin wiring harness
- Sport alloy aluminum wheels riding on strong Goodyear Wrangler A/T tires
- Read below for more info...

LOW KMS, STILL AS NEW 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 FULL SIZE 8' BOX that's equipped with the UPGRADED powerful and proven 5.7 L Hemi V8 producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 speed auto transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, remote key-less entry, premium Satellite stereo with AUX and USB input, audio input for mobile phones, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL and power heated mirrors, bucket seats with full fold down center console (3 passenger seating), SXT Chrome appearance package (chrome front bumper, chrome rear bumper and chrome grill), sliding rear window, Optional New box liner available, tow Prep package with 4 and 7 pin wiring, factory 5 spoke sport alloy wheels and much more. Extra sharp, Low KM, Gorgeous clean Western Canadian truck that has been a well cared for lease return.

Comes with 1-Owner Accident-free CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Very rare find like this one and its ready to go and ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King M8 -107 STAGE 1, EXTRAS, CLEAN & SHARP, $145 B/W for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 Harley-Davidson FLHRI Road King M8 -107 STAGE 1, EXTRAS, CLEAN & SHARP, $145 B/W 28,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Harley-Davidson XL1200 X Sportster Forty-Eight STAGE IV, HOT ROD SPORTY, LOTS OF MODS/EXTRAS! for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 Harley-Davidson XL1200 X Sportster Forty-Eight STAGE IV, HOT ROD SPORTY, LOTS OF MODS/EXTRAS! 0 $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF RD TWIN TURBO V6 4x4, LOADED, STILL AS NEW for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD OFF RD TWIN TURBO V6 4x4, LOADED, STILL AS NEW 45,000 KM $55,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Ram 1500