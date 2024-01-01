$26,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN & LOCAL!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7306A
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $26,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY CLEAN LOCAL MANITOBA LEASE RETURN, EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE NESESSARY OPTIONS AND IT IS VERY WELL CARED FOR!! LOCAL MB 2019 RAM 1500 SLT EDITION EQUIPPED WITH PROVEN FUEL EFFICIENT AND RUGGED 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 4X4 WITH AND ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WELL CARED FOR LOCAL MB KMS IN GREAT SHAPE AND IT IS READY FOR SALE AT A GREAT PRICE FOR A LOW KM TRUCK!!
- 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (producing 305 horsepower)
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case
- 8 Speed automatic Transmission
- 6-Passenger seating (Large Folding console)
- 5-inch Touchscreen media infotainment system
- uConnect with Bluetooth
- Premium sound system and multimedia audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Remote keyless entry
- sport mirrors
- sliding rear window
- Backup camera
- Tow package
- SLT Chrome appearance package
- Smoked Bug Deflector
- Spray in box liner
- 17-inch Factory Aluminum wheels wrapped in Nokian A/T Tires
- Read below for more...
CLEAN, WELL EQUIPPED, LOCAL LEASE RETURN - 2019 RAM 1500 SLT 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 4X4 WITH LOW KMS AND PRICED RIGHT! GREAT LOCAL TRUCK READY TO GO with the fuel efficient and proven very reliable Pentastar V6 and new 8-speed transmission for great fuel economy in a full size truck & equipped with the right factory options. Sharp 19 RAM 1500 4X4. This Ram has all the right options Including the 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 engine with flex fuel capability producing 305 horsepower and 369 pounds of pulling torque with cylinder shut-off system for improved fuel economy, smooth and fuel efficient 8 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, Uconnect-3 with 5.0-inch Touchscreen, with Sirius satellite, Bluetooth audio and AUX/USB input, auto lamp, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, full integrated driver information dash, remote entry, factory tow package with heated Folding mirrors, multi plug and tow option, Spray in box liner, and Factory Sport Aluminum wheels and lots more. Local Manitoba truck with low kms and still shows like new. What a Great find!!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a Certified local Manitoba CARFAX history, and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Available Now!! ON SALE SO DO NOT WAIT!! Zero down financing available OAC. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
