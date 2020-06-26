+ taxes & licensing
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
**Cash Price: $36,800. Finance Price: $35,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! FLAWLESS, LOCAL MANITOBA 1-OWNER TRADE, BETTER THAN NEW AND EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP IN VERMILION RED 2019 FORD F150 SPORT EDITION 5.0L V8 4X4, LOADED WITH OPTIONS! - 5.0L V8 (Huge 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of pulling torque !!) - Auto 4x4 with 2 speed transfer case - Advanced 10-speed automatic - 5-Passenger power seating (Sport buckets with large center console) - Ford SYNC media/infotainment system - Large Touchscreen infotainment sys - Bluetooth for phone and media - Sport Running boards - Fog lights , Chrome tipped Exhaust - Tow package with Factory Trailer backup assist sys - Brake controller - Back up camera - Rear park sensors - OEM 18 inch Sport alloys with Michelin tires - Full factory Sport appearance package - Smoked Window Louvers - Nice Soft top Tonneau cover - Read below for more info... THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL & WELL EQUIPPED FLAWLESS 1-OWNER MANITOBA TRADE WITH GREAT OPTIONS, GREAT LOOKS AND A PERFECT MANITOBA HISTORY! This 2019 Ford F150 SPORT EDITION is loaded with options including the 5.0L V8 which produces a whopping 395 hp and 400 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to the new fuel efficient 10 speed automatic transmission with sport shift mode and auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, power sport bucket seat with full large center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, voice-activated Ford SYNC large 8” touchscreen infotainment system, upgraded audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, Bluetooth for phone and media, keypad, key-less entry, full tow package with trailer backup assist, brake controller, back up camera, rear park sensors, fog lamps, tow hooks, Full factory Sport Edition appearance package (including color-matched bumpers, door handles, fender trim, Black grill with color matched surround, black sport running boards, tinted windows, fog lights and more), mud flaps, nice soft top tonneau cover, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Smoked Window Visors, OEM 18 inch Sport alloys with Michelin tires and more. This truck has a great sporty look in all respects. Extra Clean and Extra sharp with well-maintained LOW HWY kilometers. Really must be seen to appreciate and at this price... It won't last! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a certified 1 owner local Manitoba No Accident CARFAX history report, lots of the Full Ford Canada factory warranty remaining PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over the New price. Ready for sale NOW!! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
