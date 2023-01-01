$64,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-350
XLT CREW 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 9FT FLAT DECK, CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$64,800
- Listing ID: 9616060
- Stock #: DW6608A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # DW6608A
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $64,800. Finance Price: $63,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND/OR SNOW REMOVAL COMPANIES! READY TO GO, HD POWER STROKE DIESEL FLAT DECK TRUCK OR PLOW/SANDER TRUCK, JUST ADD YOUR PLOW AND SANDER OF YOUR CHOICE! VERY LOW KM & WELL CARED FOR HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK! NEW GENERATION 2019 FORD F-350 HEAVY DUTY XLT CREW CAB 6.7L POWER STROKE DIESEL FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! - 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel (producing 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque) - 6 Speed automatic - 2 Stage AUTO 4x4 - Locking rear differential - 6 passenger seating (with fold down center console) - Premium Audio AM/FM with AUX & USB input - SYNC for Bluetooth phone and media connectivity - Easy clean flooring - Up fitter switches - Remote Entry - Chrome appearance package (Bumper, Grill, trim & more) - HD side steps - Heavy Duty 9FTLong X 7FT Wide TRAILTECH flat-deck with Formed Headache Rack - Full Clearance Light Package - Recessed Gooseneck Hitch Plate mount c/w Hinged Cover - HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors and factory brake controller - Back up alarm - HD Sport Alloy Wheels on Newer Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires - Read below for more info HURRY, THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! HARD TO FIND , GREAT VALUE WITH VERY LOW KMS & A PERFECT LOCAL/WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS FLAT DECK TRUCK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR HD WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. These trucks are so versatile you will wonder why you didnt buy a flat deck sooner! You could add a plow and a sander to this unit and make $$ now!! This 2019 Ford F-350 Crew Cab is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the strong 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel (producing 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque) matched to a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential. The XLT upgrade options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote entry, 6 passenger seating, upgraded SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors & brake controller ,tow hooks plus so much more! The HD TRAILTECH flat-deck includes a very headboard with lights, stake pockets and tie down supports making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck that's riding on 18" alloy wheels and Goodyear Wrangler E-rated tires. This truck is VERY CLEAN with very Low KMS! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free Local/Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of the Ford Canada factory warranty PLUS we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
