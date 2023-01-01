2019 Ford F-350

$52,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9978122

9978122 Stock #: GW6717

GW6717 VIN: 1FT8W3B67KEF26068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.