2019 Ford F-350
CREW 6.2L V8 4X4, 9FT FLAT DECK,CLEAN WORK READY!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # GW6717A
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $52,800. Finance Price: $51,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES AND/OR COOP'S OR RM'S! READY TO GO, STILL AS NEW WITH LOW & WELL CARED FOR KMS, WELL EQUIPPED HD FLAT DECK TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2019 FORD F-350 HEAVY DUTY XLT PLUS CREW CAB 6.2L V8 FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 (385 hp and 430 lb-ft)
- Updated 6 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- 6-Passenger (with large fold down center console)
- SYNC 3 Multi Media Infotainment
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Remote entry
- Factory Brake controller
- Up fitter switches
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Tow hooks
- Chrome Appearance package
- HD Black platform running boards
- Heavy Duty 9FT Long X 7FT Wide TRAILTECH flat-deck with Formed Headache Rack
- Full Clearance Light Package
- HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors and factory brake controller
- Back up alarm
- OEM Heavy Duty Steel wheels riding on Newer Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires
HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS FLAT DECK TRUCK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR HD WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. These trucks are so versatile you will wonder why you didn't buy a flat deck sooner! This 2019 Ford F-350 Crew Cab is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the 6.2L TRITON V8 producing an impressive 385hp and a Big 430 lb-ft of pulling torque matched to a 6-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential. Options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote entry, 6 passenger seating, SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors & brake controller ,tow hooks plus so much more! The HD TRAILTECH flat-deck includes a headboard, stake pockets and tie down supports making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck that's riding on OEM Heavy Duty Steel wheels riding on Newer Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an accident-free Western Canadian CARFAX history, the Balance of the Ford Canada factory warranty remaining PLUS we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
