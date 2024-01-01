$64,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-550
CREW DUALLY 4X4 12FT DECK, HD GVW, ONLY 19K KMS!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7065
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $64,800. PLUS PST & GST.NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW INTEREST RATE LEASING AVAILABLE OAC!
READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS - STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 19K KMS - YES ONLY 19K KMS WITH A PERFECT HISTORY & LOADED WITH THE RIGHT EQUIPEMENT, NEW GENERATION 2019 FORD F-550 HEAVY DUTY XLT CREW CAB TRITON 6.8L V-10 12 FT FLAT DECK DUALLY WITH 2 STAGE 4X4!!
- 6.8L Triton V-10 (457 lb-ft pulling Torque)
- 6 Speed automatic
- 2 stage shift on the fly 4x4
- Heavy Duty GVW - 19,500lbs
- Full Crew Cab
- Power 6 passenger seating (With folding center console)
- Power Pedals
- SYNC hands-free connectivity
- Upgraded audio with AUX, USB and Satellite input
- Bluetooth phone and music connectivity
- Full Power group
- Remote entry
- Easy clean flooring
- HD tow package with factory brake controller and tow mirrors
- Power folding tow mirrors
- Multiple Auxiliary switches
- Cab Clearance lights
- XLT Chrome Appearance package
- Very nice 12 FT Venture Industries flat deck with underside tool box and flip-over hitch prep
- Under-deck spare holder
- Headache rack at flat deck width
Chrome Pacific Dually wheels as New Michelin 19.5" HD tires
- Read below for more info...
STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS F-550 FLAT DECK 4X4, WELL SERVICED AND CARED FOR LOW LOW KMS, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES SELLING AT A FRACTION OF NEW!! FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS, THIS IS A GREAT FLAT DECK 4X4 DUALLY WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND ROOM FOR ALL YOUR CREW! RARE FIND AND READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG HD WORK NEEDS! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN DECK TRUCK. New Generation 2019 Ford F-550 Heavy Duty Crew Cab Dually with the 6.8L Triton V-10 engine and 2 stage 4x4. This custom Deck was designed and installed by Ventures Industries. One of the best for quality and heavy duty capacity. This is a loaded XLT model with just the right amount of options making this the right truck including the 6.8L Triton V-10 producing a BIG 457 lb-ft of torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and shift on the fly 2 stage 4x4. Options include Power 6 passenger seating (With folding center console), Power Pedals, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium Stereo with CD, AUX, USB and Satellite input, SYNC connectivity with Bluetooth, remote entry, HD tow package with factory brake controller, Auxiliary switches, Chrome Pacific Dually wheels, 19,500lbs GVW and so much more! Equipped with a High End Heavy Duty Professionally installed Ventures Industries 12FT flat deck with underside tool box, Flip-over hitch prep with under deck spare tire storage, HD tow hitch with 7 pin connection, multi-point tow hook accessibility and lots more. This is a well cared for Low km Western Canadian truck in amazing condition and is the perfect work truck for all /or any trades people alike.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean Western Canadian CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ford Canada factory warranty . Selling at a small fraction of New MRSP to build this truck today with the cost of the upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
