$27,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 18280
- Mileage 263,500 KM
Vehicle Description
6.2 L V8, F250, GAS, 6.75 ft box, 4x4, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth media radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 263,400 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
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Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
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