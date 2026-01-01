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<p class=MsoNormal>6.2 L V8, F250, GAS, 6.75 ft box, 4x4, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth media radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 263,400 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

263,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14407056

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
263,500KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B68KEG18280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 18280
  • Mileage 263,500 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2 L V8, F250, GAS, 6.75 ft box, 4x4, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth media radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 263,400 km. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$27,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW