Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>3.2 L 5-cylinder,turbo diesel, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 143,600 km. Cargo Divider and plenty of shelving. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.</p>

2019 Ford Transit

143,600 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Transit

Watch This Vehicle
12409992

2019 Ford Transit

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1744642930
  2. 1744642931
  3. 1744642931
  4. 1744642930
  5. 1744642930
  6. 1744642930
  7. 1744642930
  8. 1744642930
  9. 1744642931
  10. 1744642930
  11. 1744642930
  12. 1744642930
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,600KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYR1YV9KKB09689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # B09689
  • Mileage 143,600 KM

Vehicle Description

3.2 L 5-cylinder,turbo diesel, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 143,600 km. Cargo Divider and plenty of shelving. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorland Enterprises

Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van 254,100 KM $18,700 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 for sale in Headingley, MB
2020 Ford F-150 220,061 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Headingley, MB
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van 354,500 KM $16,000 + tax & lic

Email Motorland Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-7442

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit