$27,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
$27,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # B09689
- Mileage 143,600 KM
Vehicle Description
3.2 L 5-cylinder,turbo diesel, automatic, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth radio. Ready for work, clean and safe with 143,600 km. Cargo Divider and plenty of shelving. Ideal for business needs. Financing available O.A.C. Powertrain warranty available. Price: $27,500 plus taxes. Contact Motorland Enterprises at (204)895-7442 or text Cam at (204)290-1908 to view. Dealer permit #9964.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorland Enterprises
Email Motorland Enterprises
Motorland Enterprises
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-895-7442