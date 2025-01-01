Menu
2019 Ford Transit

228,800 KM

$26,500 + taxes & licensing

6 Cyl ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.Raised roof, work ready, cargo equipped with divider and lined with stainless steel, electric lift (ground to bed). clean and safetied with 228 800 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FTYR2CM9KKA72941

Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442

2019 Ford Transit

228,800 KM

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
228,800KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM9KKA72941

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 228,800 KM

6 Cyl ,auto ,air ,cruise, tilt ,pw ,pl, Bluetooth radio.Raised roof, work ready, cargo equipped with divider and lined with stainless steel, electric lift (ground to bed). clean and safetied with 228 800 kms great unit to add to your business needs. Financing avail. O.A.C. Powertrain Warranty Avail. Only $26,500. Taxes Extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or Text Cam @ (204)290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Conventional Spare Tire

Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2019 Ford Transit