2019 GMC Sierra 2500

Cash Price: $49800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXTRA SHARP, EXTRA CLEAN & FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE 2019 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLT **ALL TERRIAN EDITION ** CREW CAB 4X4 - WELL SERVICED, SAKATCHEWAN HWY KMS, STUNNING TRUCK IN ALL RESPECTS - 6.0L Vortec V-8 (360HP/380TQ) - 6 Speed auto transmission - 2 stage Auto 4X4 - Heated Power Sport leather Bucket seating with memory - 2 way Power sunroof - Heated steering wheel with controls - Dual zone auto climate - Bluetooth for media and phone - MyLink 8" Multi Media Touchscreen with AUX and USB input - 4G - LTE WiFi hot spot - Factory Remote start - Onstar Nav - Front and Rear park assist and rear camera - Factory All Terrain appearance and Off Road Package - Power folding heated camper mirrors - HD tow package - Upgraded 20" Matt Black Sport Wheels with Strong Goodyear tires - Box Liner Avail - Matt black side steps - Read below for more info... HUGE SAVINGS OVER NEW, YET IT STILL LOOKS, DRIVES AND EVEN SMELLS LIKE NEW WITH WELL CARED FOR SASKATCHEWAN HWY KMS!! THIS FLAWLESS EBONY LEATHER 2500HD FITS YOUR NEEDS AND YOUR BUDGET!! 1-OWNER WESTERN CANADIAN TRADE WITH GREAT SERVICE HISTORY AND PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS- HARD TO FIND LIKE THIS ONE AT THIS PRICE POINT!! This New Generation 2019 GMC Sierra SLT **ALL TERRAIN EDITION** Crew Cab 4X4 has all the right options including great looks! Fully Loaded including the6.0L Vortec V-8 (360HP/380TQ) matched to a shift able six-speed automatic transmission and auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case. Standard Options include air, tilt, cruise, PW and PL, SLT ALL TERRIAN Upgrades include Power Memory Heated Special Edition double stitched leather bucket seats with full center console, center console smartphone wireless charging station, heated steering wheel, 2 way power sunroof, Bluetooth for media and phone, MyLink 8" Multi Media Touchscreen with AUX and USB input, 4G - LTE WiFi hot spot, Factory Remote start, Onstar Nav , front and rear parking sensors, back up camera, power pedals, upgraded gauge and cluster pkg, dual auto climate control, steering wheel controls, auto dimming ISRV mirror, premium stereo with Iteli-link Infotainment high-resolution 8-inch touch screen. Listen to your favorite music, make calls, and access content from your smartphone or USB-enabled device using the hands-free technology + XM Satellite radio, GM OnStar, Factory Bluetooth, tinted windows, new Box liner avail, ALL TERRIAN suspension and appearance package, HD tow package with power folding extended trailer mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, heavy duty mud flaps, Weathertech floor trays, unique Matt Black 20" Sport Wheels on Strong Goodyear tires and A WHOLE LOT MORE!! Truly Gorgeous truck in all respects with Great Western History! You simply can not find a truck like this one in this condition, at this price point and with these options. Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification AND a Clean NO ACCIDENT 1-Owner CARFAX history PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from! Selling at a fraction of new. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
