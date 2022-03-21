$49,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLT CREW 4X4, HD GVW, LOADED, LEATHER, SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8674718
- Stock #: GW6283
- VIN: 1GT12REG1KF137358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $49,800. Finance Price: $48,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & SHARP, HEAVY DUTY 2019 GMC SIERRA 2500HD SLT CREW CAB 6.0L VORTEC V8 4X4 – LOADED, LEATHER HEATED BUCKETS AND CONSOLE VERY CLEAN AND VERY WELL SERVICED TRUCK!! - 6.0L Vortec V8 (360HP / 380TQ) - Auto 2 stage 4X4 - 6 Speed automatic - Power Memory Heated & Cooled Leather 5-passenger seating (Bucket seats with large center console) - Dual Zone Auto Climate Control - Power Pedals - Full Power convenience Group - Premium Audio Intelilink touchscreen Infotainment system - Upgraded Sound with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity Apple Carplay and Android - Tilt and telescoping Steering wheel - HD Tow package with brake controller - Back up Camera - Easy step rear bumpers - Heavy Duty Side Cab length Tube steps - OEM Fender trim - SLT Chrome appearance Pkg - Nice Soft Roll up Box Cover - New optional box liner available, as shown - Chrome appearance package - Upgraded "Denali" Chrome grill - HID Headlamps/ Fog Lights/Tow hooks - Upgraded Chrome HD Factory GM Alloy rims and Nearly Brand-new A/T Tires - and so much more... VERY HARD TO FIND, LOADED 2019 GMC SIERRA CREW CAB SLT 2500HD 6.0L VORTEC 4X4. STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW IN AMAZING CONDITION AND LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED POWER FRONT BUCKETS AND CONSOLE MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND GREAT LOOKS! 2019 GMC SIERRA SLT 2500HD 4X4 with the proven 6.0L Vortec V8 engine producing 360HP and 380lbs of pulling torque matched to a 6 speed automatic transmission and Auto 2 stage 4X4, traction control, 5 passenger Power Heated/Cooled Memory Bucket seating with large center console, Heated and cooled front Power buckets, remote entry & command Start, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Dual Auto climate control, heavy duty tow package with factory brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, Intelilink touchscreen infotainment center, satellite audio with AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity for phone and media including Apple Carplay and Android Projection, GM OnStar system, SLT chrome appearance package, OEM fender trim, darker tinted glass, step up rear bumper, soft open tailgate, with nice roll up box cover, Optional New box liner avail and high end GM Factory chrome heavy duty alloys with nearly New A/T tires and so much more. Exceptionally clean, gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for accident free Western Canadianall Hwy kms with a great documented service history!! Pride of ownership is very evident. None nicer at this price point for a Loaded Heavy-Duty truck and it is a 2019 model year!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident, very well serviced Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.