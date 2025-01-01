$35,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG
Tri Glide Ultra 114 M8 STAGE 1, LOTS EXTRAS/SHARP, BETTER THAN NEW
2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG
Tri Glide Ultra 114 M8 STAGE 1, LOTS EXTRAS/SHARP, BETTER THAN NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/CHROME
- Body Style Trike
- Stock # W7594
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $35,800. **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C.
**BETTER THAN NEW WITH LOW LOW KMS - YES ONLY 9K KMS AND A PERFECT HISTORY - 2021 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG TRI-GLIDE ULTRA 114 M8 FINSIHED IN VIVID BLACK & CHROME AND CLOSE TO $10k OF NICE MODS/EXTRAS ALREADY COMPLETED**
THIS IS A MUST SEE, FLAWLESS & VERY SHARP LOADED WITH FEATURES AND ALL THE RIGHT EXTRAS WITH ONLY 9K KMS - YES ONLY 9K KMS - NEED WE SAY MORE?!? **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE**
Comfort and style on three wheels. Aim this Tri Glide Ultra for the horizon accompanied by the stirring sound of Harley-Davidson Screamin Eagle STAGE 1 and Premium BOOM Box GTS infotainment system all while the LED forward lighting leads the way while you stretch out for the long haul behind an aerodynamic windshield. Go the distance. Cruise with confidence. Hot-rod attitude on three wheels, the 2019 Tri Glide Ultra delivers very comfortable and confident style, confidence and performance. 2019 was a great year for the Tri-Glide with lots of great enhancements. It has all-new braking enhancements Reflex linked brakes with ABS and traction control. Power is plentiful, thanks to a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine. Dual bending valve 49mm front forks and easily adjustable rear suspension make the ride smooth. Trike – Roll with confidence, comfort, and head-turning custom style on three wheels. It has a nice Upright riding position with upgraded 12 inch handle bars with upgraded heated grips, drivers backrest, Floorboards, Passenger seat & Back Rest, Huge Trunk and so much more. This Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide is equipped with Trike-specific Safety Enhancements, which includesEnhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Enhanced ABS, Enhanced Traction Control System and so much more
The Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra is a long-haul touring Trike with all the torque, style, premium infotainment, and cargo space you’ll ever need.
MILWAUKEE-EIGHT 114 ENGINE
Loads of torque for on-demand power you can feel with each twist of the throttle, accompanied by that evocative H-D sound.
SIX-SPEED CRUISE DRIVE TRANSMISSION
Provides smooth, quiet shifting and reduces engine speed on the highway, so you get a better match between engine RPM and road speed.
REVERSE ASSIST GEAR
BATWING FAIRING
A pressure-equalizing duct on the batwing front fairing is designed to deliver smooth airflow and reduce head buffeting.
BOOM! BOX GTS INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM
An evolved interface experience that offers a contemporary look, feel, and function, with exceptional durability and features designed specifically for motorcycling.
TRUNK AND KING TOUR-PAK STORAGE
Integrated trunk offers 4.4 cubic feet of storage capacity, while the injection-molded Tour-Pak luggage carrier adds an additional 2.4 cubic feet of storage capacity.
RIDER SAFETY ENHANCEMENTS
Increase road confidence with Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements
- Heated Handgrips, Equipped with six settings, so you can easily adjust on the fly for the heat you need.
- Batwing Fairing & Splitstream Air Vent, Designed to deliver smoother airflow and reduced head buffeting with a pressure-equalizing duct on the front.
- Electronic Cruise Control, Set your own speed on the 6-Speed Cruise Drive Transmission. It provides smooth, quiet shifting and adapts to whatever terrain youre riding on.
- Responsive Suspension, High-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.
- Smart walk away Security System
- Day Maker Headlamps
AND SO MUCH MORE....
This Trike has Custom touring style and easy handling features that lets you roll with confidence for longer. It’s everything you love about H-D Touring, just on three wheels. The premium touring front and rear suspension is calibrated specifically for trike models. Easy tool-free preload adjusting, enhanced linked brake system with ABS and Traction Control, and luxurious seating put you in control of an unmatched ride. Incorporates an Antilock Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS) that work together to provide enhanced cornering capability. In addition, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine gives you passing and horizon-chasing power.
This 2019 Harley-Davidson Tri-Glide Ultra is a high-end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable and style the trike is loaded with premium touring features and components, tricked-out alloy wheels and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics. Exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!! The bike is like new in all respects with well cared for LOW kms- only 9K kms!! In addition the previous owner already has had the bike fully Ceramic coated (Clear Paint Protective Film) professionally completed at Harley to protect your investment long term! The list of upgraded are extensive and are valued at close to $10,000 in addition to the bike itself!! some of the upgrades include"
- Stage 1 performance upgraded with Screamin Eagle exhaust (The bike sounds and runs incredible!!)
- Legend's Tri-Glide rear lift kit for better handling
- Upgraded 12" bars with upgraded heated hand grips
- Driver Backrest (Removable)
- Passenger upgraded adjustable Extended floor boards
- Passenger cup holder
- Tour Pack luggage rack
- Upgraded Low profile Windshield
- Chrome Batwing fairing trim
- Custom Dynamic Sequential Lighting added to front fairing (Very nice touch!!)
- HD Chrome axle covers
- HD Tri-Glide Storage cover included
- 2 keys and security fobs
And more...
Pride of ownership is very evident - Much better than new!! None nicer at this price point!!, Recently serviced at Harley, Comes with a Clean, No Accident, Certified CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from. This bike is selling at a small fraction of what it would cost to replace today. GREAT VALUE!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and low payment financing available OAC. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023