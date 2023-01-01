$33,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited
Ultra Limited 114 M8 STAGE 2, LOTS EXTRAS, SHARP, ONLY $214 B/W*
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$33,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10393407
- Stock #: W6736
- VIN: 5HD1KEFA4KB670001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wicked Red/Twisted Cherry
- Body Style Touring
- Stock # W6736
- Mileage 13,800 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $33,800. Finance Price: $32,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $214 BI-WEEKLY OAC*
ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS & MUCH BETTER THAN NEW WITH LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS AND ENGINE MODIFICATIONS**ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** 1 owner, well cared for with pride of ownership very evident - New Generation 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited 114 M8 with lots of upgrades . This new generation Project Rushmore Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully-loaded, this Ultra Limited has it all including standard features such as the large, powerful all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine (with full Stage Two performance already completed at Harley including SE 447 Torque Cam, H.D. Ventilator High Flow air cleaner, Vance & Hines Anniversary High Output Monster Ovals and it all comes together with the Sreamin Eagle Pro Street Tuner - This bike sounds awesome and runs/pulls very strong!!), anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, premium upgraded Tour-Pak chrome luggage rack, Rear Fender /Bag filler LED lights, Heated Hand Grips, The amazing Daymaker headlamps and spot lamps, adjustable drivers backrest, Highway pegs, factory Boom audio with Navigation, Quick Detach Tour pack set up (so you can strip it down like a street glide if desired) and so much more. This 2019 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by The New Generation powerful, all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine . This engine provides 114 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low end torque. This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and is equipped with an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. The bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in the most desired Wicked red/Twisted Cherry & Chrome, fuel injected engine and a 6 speed transmission. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, Heated Hand Grips, premium boom audio, Factory Navigation, all manuals, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, Tinted Shorter Sport windshield, upgraded Dial-in touring suspension and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen and heard!!! The bike is better than new in all respects with well cared for local rural hwy kms. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. This beauty is equipped and performs just like a CVO Limited without the big price tag!! Really must be seen!
Comes with a Clean No Accident, 1 owner Certified Carfax history, a Manitoba Safety certification and we have several comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! HUGE VALUE!! zero down , Very Low Payment financing available OAC, starting as low as $214 B/W. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
*$214 BI-WEEKLY IS OAC WITH ZERO DOWN AND INCLUDES ALL TAXES AND FEES. SOME CONDITIONS MAY APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAIL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.