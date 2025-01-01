$19,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited
114 M8 STAGE 1, LOTS EXTRAS, SHARP, ONLY $149 B/W*
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scorched Orange / Black Denim (LTD Paint Set)
- Body Style Touring
- Stock # W7571
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $19,800. **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
** NOTE - PAYMENTS AS LOW AS ONLY $149 B/W INCLUDING A 3 YEAR UNLIMITED KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY!!**
EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP, EXTRA CLEAN & BETTER THAN NEW WITH LOTS OF $$ SPENT ON EXTRAS **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** 1 Senior Rural Manitoba owner, well cared for with pride of ownership very evident - New Generation 2019 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Ultra Limited 114 M8 with lots of upgrades. This new generation Project Rushmore Ultra Limited provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully-loaded, this Ultra Limited has it all including standard features such as the large, powerful all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine (with full Stage one performance already completed including Screamin Eagle Performance exhaust. - This bike sounds awesome), anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart Security System, premium upgraded Tour-Pak chrome luggage rack, Rear Fender /Bag LED lights, 10" Chiseled Raised Bars for comfort, The amazing Daymaker headlamps and spot lamps, Upgraded low profile seat with adjustable drivers backrest, Highway pegs, factory Boom audio with Navigation, Windshield tri-bag and so much more. This 2019 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is a high-end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate in premium featured touring. This bike is powered by The New Generation powerful, all-new Twin-Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. This engine provides 114 cubic inches of power, a low cruising rpm, and lots of low-end torque. This Ultra Limited performance motorcycle is custom touring at its finest and is equipped with an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. The bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, Big, tricked-out chrome wheels, and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics to chrome. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road. Finished in the most desired custom color - Scorched Orange / Black Denim, fuel injected engine and a 6 speed transmission. The bike comes with all options including ABS brakes, cruise control, premium boom audio, Factory Navigation, 2 keys, 2 security remotes, factory security system, diamond-cut gauges, upgraded Dial-in touring suspension and so much more - it really has everything you need and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen and heard!!! The bike is extra clean in all respects in all respects with very well cared for local rural hwy kms. Fully equipped long distance tourer with all the power you will ever need and all the bling on the market. This beauty is equipped and performs just like a CVO Limited without the big price tag!! Really must be seen!
Comes with a Clean No Accident, 1 owner Certified Carfax history, a Manitoba Safety certification with newer tires and we have several comprehensive warranty options available to choose from. READY FOR SALE NOW!! HUGE VALUE!! zero down , Very Low Payment financing available OAC, starting as low as only $149 B/W. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
*PAYMENTS OF $149 BI-WEEKLY OAC IS WITH ZERO DOWN AND INCLUDES ALL TAXES AND FEES AND ALSO INCLUDES A 3 YEAR UNLIMITED KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY!!. SOME CONDITIONS MAY APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAIL
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
