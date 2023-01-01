2019 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS Road Glide Special

$29,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10632258

10632258 Stock #: W6952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/BLACK OUT PKG

Body Style Touring

Stock # W6952

Mileage 49,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.