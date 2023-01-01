$29,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS Road Glide Special
114 M8, BLACK OUT, EXTRAS, FLAWLESS,ONLY $189 B/W*
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Stock #: W6952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour VIVID BLACK/BLACK OUT PKG
- Body Style Touring
Stock # W6952
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $29,800. Finance Price: $28,800 (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CarFax Vehicle History Report available on every motorcycle! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $189 BI-WEEKLY OAC*
**2019 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS Road Glide Special 114 M8, BLACK OUT, WITH LOTS OF $$ SPENT IN EXTRAS!!**
THIS IS A MUST SEE, FLAWLESS & VERY SHARP VIVID GLOSS BLACK /BLACK OUT SPECIAL, LOCAL 1 OWNER TRADE, LOADED WITH FEATURES AND THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES COMPLETED **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW PRICE WITH THE UPGRADES!! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $189 BI-WEEKLY OAC*
Project Rushmore & 114 CU M8 2019 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS Road Glide Special beautifully finished in Vivid Gloss Black with the Black out Package. This Project Rushmore Road Glide Special provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully loaded, Blacked-out and loaded with premium features, Fire up the thrill-inducing Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine and you're in for one hell of a ride. This Road Glide Special has it all including standard features such as the large, Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin with Stage 1 with high flow intake and 5" Reinhart exhaust - sounds amazing! The latest in Harley bikes come with the upgraded Reflex linked Brembo anti-lock brakes, electronic cruise control, Smart walk away Security System, factory upgrade Harley-Davidson Boom Box GTS Infotainment System 6.5GT Touchscreen multimedia Infotainment System, factory navigation, Apple car play /android auto to navigate your smartphone and the GPS and more. It also has the Dual Day Maker Headlamps, Upgraded Custom Dynamic LED signal lights, strobe/Pulse LED rear brake light, Lower rear fender light, Advent black Extended Dropped bags, rear bag/fender fillers and tons of extras added to the bike, like the quick detach chopped Tour Pak with black touring rack, upgraded CVO style heated Grips, 12-inch Tinted Windvest Windshield, Rinehart 5" exhaust system, Reach style Black Hwy pegs and more. Big dollars have been invested in upgrades which makes this the ride you wanted to build, already done!! Add to the list is the factory Black 19-inch front and 18-inch rear Talon wheels and this is one sexy and functioning touring Motorcycle for the ultimate ride!! This 2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special is a high-end performance motorcycle that gives you the ultimate custom touring at its finest and an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable and style the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, tricked-out "Special Edition" blacked alloy wheels and you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road who wants power, performance, and great looks. The bike comes with lots of options and much more - it really has everything you need and want and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!! The bike shows like new in all respects with well cared for 1-owner local kms.
Comes with a Clean, No Accident, 1 owner Local Manitoba Certified CarFax history report, a fresh Manitoba Safety certification and we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from. This bike is selling at a small fraction of what it would cost to replace today, as built with all the extras, would cost you over $55,000!!! (been here built that personally!!) MASSIVE VALUE!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and low payment financing available OAC. PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $189 BI-WEEKLY OAC* View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
*$189 BI-WEEKLY IS OAC WITH ZERO DOWN AND INCLUDES ALL TAXES AND FEES. SOME CONDITIONS MAY APPLY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAIL
