2019 Highland Ridge RV Open Range Ultra Lite

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $35,800. Finance Price: $34,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX vehicle history report available on every vehicle! WHAT A GREAT LUXURY COUPLE'S RETREAT - A WEEKEND GETAWAY. A CROSS-COUNTRY JOURNEY WITH EASE AND WITH HIGH END RESIDENTIAL-STYLE COMFORT. Warm leather and high-end touches make this the perfect way to sneak off and still feel at home. And with the included 30 AMP solar power system (with solar roof panels included) controlled by the CanadaProof 30AMP 12V converter, you can even go off-grid and stay away longer with the extended season Thermal Package! This 29FT 2019 Highland Ridge Open Range Utra Lite 2410RL combines all this and more. It's loaded with lots of great features and its made by Highland Ridge, a trusted name in top of the line quality and craftsmanship. You can have it all with this 2410RL Ultra Lite... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! Ultra Lightweight, it makes it easy to pull at only 5322 lbs dry weight and a VERY LITE 502 lb hitch weight. That's best in class! This RV shares the same commitment to Extremely High end Quality and Innovative design that you can find in all Highland Ridge RVs, but especially the Open Range models. Walk in and immediately to your left you'll notice the soft touch leather and smell the real wood accents. This is a Rear Lounge/Rear Kitchen model with a large 38" Slide housing the roomy U-shaped dinette (that convert to a 2nd bed for a total sleep count of 4). It's also covered in chocolate leather making clean up a breeze. At the rear are 2 Thomas Payne, residential-style recliners. Also covered in chocolate leather, and they include great features like messaging back support and heated seats. All at a touch of a button. Look up and see the trees or stars with the overhead skylight. You don't have to look far as the kitchen is to your right with dual sink, 3 burner stove with oven, overhead microwave and stainless fixtures and hardware. The faux marble counters add even more to that touch of class. Sit in the recliner and take it all in. Straight ahead is a entertainment wall with room for a flat panel TV and included AM/FM/CD/DVD/AUX/USB audio system with Bluetooth-connect for music streaming and fun family phone calls. There are indoor Furrion speaker along with Solara outdoor speakers built directly into the power awning arms so you'll never miss your favorite tune. Walk past the entrance and to your left is the Large Private bathroom. It's roomy with corner shower and skylight, sink with vanity, medicine cabinet, and toilet. What's really nice about this bathroom is that there are 2 entrances. One for the main cabin and a separate entrance for the front master. No one has to see or even go into your bedroom to use the bath. The master offers dual wardrobes, nightstands with drawers, clothing shoot to the storage below, overhead storage cabinets, USB charging ports and under-bed storage for linens. Between the hard wood cabinets fronts and solid core bedroom door the RV screams quality. Move outside and you'll find additional storage and a cool cubby hole hiding a small beverage fridge. There's a 15' foot power awning to cover you on those hot or rainy days and A/C and furnace for cool nights. Remember, you can go off-grid with the Solar Package with roof mounted panels. And you can even camp longer into the season with the extended weather/Thermal Package with enclosed and heated underbelly so camp until -20! Set up is a breeze with 4 corner jacks and power hitch. Must See - Absolutely still as new in all respects. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Clean Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2021 with the purchase of one of our RVs. Please call 888-601-3023 for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1