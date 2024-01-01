$24,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HTD SEATS/WHEEL, LOADED & CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$24,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GIW7097
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $24,800. Finance Price: $23,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL KEPT LOCAL MANITOBA TRADED HERE! GREAT DEAL ON A GREAT MID SIZED AWD SUV! 2019 HYUNDAI TUSCON SPORT AWD, FUEL EFFICIENT AND RELIABLE, COMFORTABLE AND GREAT LOOKS! LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, BACKUP CAMERA, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY, TINTED WINDOWS, ADDED AFTERMARKET COMMAND START AND MORE! MUST BE SEEN! EXTRA CLEAN, VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER LOCAL MANITOBA SUV!!
- 2.0L GDI 4 Cylinder engine making 161 hp / 150 LB-FT TQ
- 6-Speed automatic transmission
- HTrac SMART AWD System
- Heated sport bucket seats (Buckets / console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- Premium Touchscreen Multi Media audio with AUX, USB and satellite input
- Smart Device Integration / Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto allowing For full Navigation
- Bluetooth for phone and media input
- Aftermarket Remote start
- Tilt and Telescoping wheel
- Remote Key-less entry
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Departure w/lane keeping assist
- Forward Collision avoidance w/brake assist
- Back up camera
- LED lighting
- Fog Lights
- Fold Flat Floor
- Tinted windows
- Sport Alloy Wheels with All season Tires
- Read below for more info...
GREAT LOOKING, VERY FUEL EFFICIENT CUV WITH GREAT OPTIONS AND RELIABLETY. 2019 HYUNDAI TUSCON AWD WITH THE 2.0L GDI, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, LOCAL MANITOBA SUV JUST TRADED HERE!! This 2019 Hyundai Tuscon AWD is very clean inside and out, pride of ownership is clear!! Loaded with all the essential options including an added Aftermarket Remote starter! You will feel safe as well as comfortable in this amazing little SUV with the great safety features such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure w/lane keep assist, & Forward collision avoidance w/brake assist! Inside and out this Tuscon is one sporty and functional SUV! Inside it has Sporty bucket heated seats along with the Heated Steering wheel that tilts and telescopes to get you in THE most comfortable position you can be while you listen to all of your music through the Apple Carplay or Android Auto for the trip to work or the cruise down the highway with the navigation playing to Minni shopping and a Jets game or all the way to BC to take in the amazing Rocky Mountains and skiing in Banff! These Hyundia Tuscons are proven to be reliable and efficient thanks to the 2.0L GDI 4cyl engine matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission and smart Htrac All Wheel Drive Sys. You have lots of space with the fold flat floor, a backup camera and it comes with the factory Sporty Aluminum Alloy wheels with nearly new All season tires and so much more. This is one great compact SUV that is stylish and functional that you will fall in love with the second you climb behind the wheel! Grab this well-cared for SUV in premium condition with all the options you'd want or need at a fraction of the New Price. Huge Value & great looks!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a local Manitoba CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. What a Great find - ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE FROM NEW MSRP!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
