$26,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Indian Motorcycles Roadmaster
LOADED, SHARP, LOW KMS & LIKE NEW !!
2019 Indian Motorcycles Roadmaster
LOADED, SHARP, LOW KMS & LIKE NEW !!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$26,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White / Star Silver
- Body Style Touring
- Stock # W7534
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $26,800. PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C** NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $179 B/W WITH ZERO DOWN OAC!
BETTER THAN NEW, VERY LOW KMS, LOCAL RURAL MANITOBA SENIOR OWNED WITH A PERFECT HISTORY - Stunning 2019 Indian Roadmaster Pearl White / Star Silver equipped with the Thunderstoke 111ci with 119 ft-lbs torque factory, lots of factory options, a quick detach tour pack (allowing you to have a striped down city bike), the Indian Stage one with upgraded high flow Intake & performance Exhaust (sounds great) and more!!
THIS IS A MUST SEE, FLAWLESS & VERY SHARP LOW KMS LOCAL TRADE, LOADED WITH FEATURES & UPGRADES COMPLETED, YES ONLY 19K HWY KMS!! **ABSOLUTE MUST SEE STUNNING RIDE** YOU SAVE THOUSANDS OVER NEW PRICE PLUS THE COST OF THE UPGRADES!!
Thunderstroke 111ci 2019 Indian Roadmaster Touring at its finest, beautifully finished in Pearl White / Star Silver and tons of Chrome. This beautiful Indian Roadmaster provides the next step for those looking to stand out among the crowd and upgrade their ride. Redefining fully loaded with premium features, Fire up the thrill-inducing Thunderstroke 111 V-Twin engine and you're in for one hell of a ride.
Some features include:
- Classic Look with Batwing style fairing with 7-inch Ride Command Touchscreen Audio with 200 Watts stereo system, factory Navigation, multi-function full information screen that is fully programmable, Driver information, with wireless Bluetooth connection for your music or plug in direct to the USB connect in the convenient dash compartment and more!
- Powerful Thunderstroke 111 cu inch Engine - You get 111 cubic inches of power with an outstanding 119 ft-lbs torque for passing and horizon-chasing power. It also has the Upgraded Stage One Indian Intake and Exhaust System for even more performance.
- ABS Brakes, Designed to help prevent the wheels from locking under braking to assist the rider in maintaining control when braking in a straight-line. ABS operates independently on front and rear brakes to keep the wheels rolling and help prevent uncontrolled wheel lock in urgent situations.
- 7-inch touchscreen display with Navigation, real-time clock; ambient air temperature; audio information display; vehicle trouble code readout; Vehicle Status (voltage, engine hours, oil change); Vehicle Info (speed, fuel range, RPM, gear position); Dual Trip Meters (fuel range, miles, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy time, average speed); Bluetooth Status for phone and headset; Ride Mode selection
- Fairing-mounted instrument cluster featuring analog speedometer and tachometer with fuel gauge, range, odometer and current gear. 15 LED telltale indicators; cruise control enabled, cruise control set, neutral, high beam, turn signal, ABS, check engine, low tire pressure, battery, low fuel, security system, low engine oil pressure and MPH or KPH unit designation
- Factory Full Power Windshield with a touch of a button you can drop the windshield down or up depending on your riding style!
- Vented Factory Lower Fairings
- Power central Lockinf sys
- Fully Adjustable Heated Grips
- Factory Heated and Genuine Leather full two up Touring seat with Rider Backrest and the upmost comfort for both driver and passenger and great styling!
- Select-able Ride-modes you have 3 -select-able ride modes ( Touring, Standard and Sport modes) that you can change with the touch of a button!
- Electronic Cruise Control, Set your own speed on the 6-Speed Transmission. It provides smooth, quiet shifting and adapts to whatever terrain you’re riding on.
- Responsive Suspension, High-performing front and rear suspension with easily adjustable Fox rear shocks put you in control of a plush ride.
- One-Touch Opening Saddlebags, Tight on the outside, roomy on the inside and with Power Locks. The hinges are simple and clean and the lids open with one touch of one hand.
- Full Keyless ignition with Smart walk away Security System
- LED Lighting Front to back!
AND SO MUCH MORE....
This 2019 Indian Roadmaster in Pearl White over Silver Star sets this bike above the rest! Great Styling and looks, the best in Rider and Passenger comfort for the true and Ultimate touring machine! This is a high-end performance touring motorcycle that gives you the ultimate custom touring or Rip around the city, great for any riding style and has an unlimited list of features and accessories for your comfort and style. For an ultra comfortable and style the bike is loaded with premium touring features and components, you'll spoil yourself with the accessories, from comfort to electronics. It's built, not just for anyone, but for true connoisseurs of the road who wants power, performance, and great looks. The bike comes with lots of options and more - it really has everything you need and want and is exceptionally sharp looking - really must be seen!!! The bike is like new in all respects with well cared for kms- only 19K kms!! NONE NICER !!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, A Clean Certified Local Manitoba CarFax history report and we have several comprehensive extended warranty options available to choose from. This bike is selling at a small fraction of what it would cost to replace today. GREAT VALUE!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Zero down and low payment financing available OAC. PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $179 B/W WITH ZERO DOWN OAC!! View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023