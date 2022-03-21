$36,800+ tax & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2019 Jayco Jay Feather
27BH 32FT BIG SLIDE BUNKS SLEEP10 SOLAR EXT SEASON
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$36,800
- Listing ID: 8937391
- Stock #: W6401
- VIN: 1UJBJ0BR2K1J90320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $36,800. Finance Price: $35,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free Car Fax Vehicle History Report available on every RV! STILL AS NEW 2019 Jayco Jay Flight 27BH super Light Weight 32ft BIG SLIDE, REAR BUNKS, OUTSIDE KITCHEN, EXTENDED SEASON & SOLAR PREP PKG - STILL AS NEW, MODERN AND TOTALLY GORGEOUS INSIDE & OUT! GORGEOUS, ABSOLUTLEY LIKE NEW BUNKHOUSE, LIGHTWEIGHT RV THAT HAS IT ALL! BIG SLIDE, REAR BUNKS, SLEEPS 10, OUTDOOR KITCHEN, BIG BATHROOM, EXTENDED SEASON AND SOLAR PREP PKG WITH TONS OF SPACE AND BEST OF ALL ITS STILL LIKE NEW! SAVE HUGE $$ FROM NEW FOR A TRAILER THAT IS STILL AS NEW!! VERY LIMITED USE & STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! MUST BEE SEEN 2019 Jayco JayFlight 27BH lightweight Bunkhouse RV! This is a full-size RV that is completely loaded with top-of-the-line features throughout, like high end appliances, LED lighting inside and out, Power Awning with lights, Faux Leather Furniture with a modern feel inside. The outside of this trailer is constructed in High end Fiberglass with LED lighting all around, and it is made by Jayco, a proven & trusted name in the RV industry. It has a Stunning, warm and modern feel. This is a great Family RV you can pull to the local lake or across the country with Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore. Super easy to pull at the light weight of only 6,015lbs, this RV Features a big living area with the large couch and dinette slide, opening the space to a big open area - so there is plenty of room for entertaining and lounging around inside. Both the Dinette and couch convert to additional beds making for a total sleep count of 10, so bring the whole family and all their friends!! Across from them are the Large Kitchen, which features an Over-sized Kitchen Sink, plenty of cupboard space, 3-Burner Range with LED lights and Cast-Iron grills, built in oven, microwave, and a big refrigerator/Freezer Combo. The Kitchen has a beautiful huge pantry for tons of storage and plenty of drawers. This Fully Appointed Kitchen will surely please the Chef in the Family with plenty of space everywhere and you can still visit with ease and comfort with your friends and family. In the rear is the Double Up and down bunks on the one side and the big spacious bathroom on the other! The bathroom is roomy with corner shower and skylight, sink with vanity, medicine cabinet, and toilet. Towards the front of the RV is the full entertainment wall with a Flat screen TV ( that swivels around to the master bedroom for Private movie night for mom and dad to enjoy) along with a AM/FM/Bluetooth & USB stereo! This provides and Excellent area for Entertaining or just Lounging around! At the very front of the RV is the Private master bedroom, which is separated from the main living area, finished in warm Tan and Brown wood furniture making this a bright and modern feel. The RV has LED night lights through the whole trailer. This Jayco has plenty of large windows for the natural light to flow in which are all Dark tinted for plenty of privacy. There are LED interior lights throughout, a big power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days, a Nice fully equipped outdoor Kitchen, Air conditioning for the hot summer nights, and it is equipped with the a highly desired Solar Prep package and the Glacier Extended season package with enclosed underbelly for Extended season usage ! This RV is easy to manage with the power front hitch jack and leveling stabilizers. It is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring, or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot. The list of features and upgraded is to long to list - Must See and Absolutely still as new in all respects. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1 Manitoba owner Clean no accident CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
