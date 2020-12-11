2019 Keystone RV Cougar

+ taxes & licensing
**Cash Price: $42,800. Finance Price: $41,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every R/V! EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS AND UPGRADES AT A GREAT PRICE POINT AND IT IS STILL AS NEW! SAVE BIG FROM NEW MRSP!! This 2019 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton Series 29BHSWE Rear Bunk Model is a high end full sized 35FT lite weight RV that delivers lots of space without lots of weight and is loaded with high end features and top of the line construction including the 4 season Thermal Climate package. There are lots of upgrades, including the NEW, 3rd GENERATION iN-Command Global Connect system giving you total control over power, the slide, awning and HVAC (just add the app to your smartphone and you're good to go on the move remotely), 2" bumper/accessory hitch, pillow-top seating with fold-flat sofa, KeyTV for comprehensive cable/satellite and over the air reception, the Climate Guard Package offers larger heating and cooling units, enclosed and heated underbelly, individually controlled heating for water and holding tanks, Road Warrior equalizing suspension for reduce shocks and sway, Ultra-stable aluminum steps, 50" flat panel TV, 4G LTE WiFi connect, king size bed, and more!! You'll especially appreciate the dual entrances and "back-door" travel storage for bikes, chairs, and all your outdoor living needs. Best of all, its made by Keystone, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. It is still in new condition in all respects and has a great family friendly layout with great options. You can have it all with this 2019 Keystone Cougar Half-Ton Series 29BHSWE... Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities! It's easy to pull at only 6951 lbs dry weight with a super lite 810 lb hitch weight! Easy 1/2 ton or full size SUV pull-able, this RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all Keystone RV's. It features a large double sized dinette/sofa slide with under-mount LED floor lighting. Both the faux leather sofa and the dinette convert to double beds making for a total sleep count of 10! Yes 10 people!! The kitchen features a large sink with stainless steel fixtures, Fussion 3 Burner Range with illuminated controls, microwave, double door refrigerator and plenty of cabinet storage including a large and separate floor to ceiling pantry and closet. There's a large entertainment wall that has an included 50" flat panel TV. Also included is a Fussion AM/FM/CD/DVD Player with AUX/USB/Bluetooth and controls for indoor and outdoor speakers! At the back of this 35 FT R/V is the rear bunk room, which has double sized bunk beds and the full bath. You even get integrated stairs to help kids access the top bunk- what a great idea!! And the Best thing is that the bathroom has it's own outside entrance and swings up out of the way if you want to use this area for storage. That's right, no muddy feet going across the RV! The rear entrance washroom features a shower with full tub, sky light, toilet, sink with vanity and medicine cabinet plus a 6 gallon gas water heater. At the very back of the RV is a unique quick access door for easy loading/unloading or as an emergency exit for the kids. Head to the front of this unit and there's a large Private master bedroom with sliding door entrance for easy access around the KING size bed. Actual privacy for mom and dad!! You get lots of storage with dual wardrobes, overhead cabinets and night stands with USB charging ports. This Ultra Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep 10 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. Move outside and there's MORE storage plus a large power awning with lighting to cover you in those hot or rainy days. It has A/C and the upgraded 35,000 BTU furnace for that extended camping you get with the Thermal Climate package. You can go well below ZERO in cozy comfort with residential-style floor heating. Set up is easy with the front and rear power jacks and power front hitch. This RV is pre-wired for solar and a backup camera making off-grid camping and maneuverability so easy. And there is much more - This RV is equipped with the Zero Degree rated Polar package for extended seasonal use, already has a rear Cargo/Bike Carrier at the rear, is equipped with sport alloy wheels, has the Cougar ''Off the Grid'' roof and side-mounted solar and inverter prep package and so much more. It really has everything you want and need. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Clean Western Canadian CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023. Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2021 with the purchase of one of our RVs. 