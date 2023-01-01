$28,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023
2019 Keystone RV Outback
Ultra-Lite 210URS REAR MASTER SLIDE, SLEEP 8, GREAT LAYOUT!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$28,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9486135
- Stock #: W6580
- VIN: 4YDT21025KB451301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $28,800. Finance Price: $27,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every RV! This 2019 Keystone Outback Ultra-Lite Series M-210 URS is rated the tops for towing and is incredibly roomy for it's size with a King size rear bed and front bunks, loaded with features and is so is easy to pull at it's ultra light weight (Small truck and most SUV pull-able!!). It delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with features and its made by KEYSTONE, a trusted name in quality. It is like new in all respects with a great layout, great options, a big rear slide, sleeping room for 8 people, lots of storage space and best of all, it's perfect for the family budget! You can have it all with this 210URS... Superior comfort, Style, Amenities and low LOW payments! Ultra Lite weight, it makes it easy to pull at only 4536 lbs dry weight and a hitch weight of only 485lbs! This RV shares the same commitment to Quality and Innovative Design that you can find in all KEYSTONE RVs. This particular model is all about maximizing space without creating a lot of weight! It features a large Rear King Bed Slide that ads an additional 5 feet to the overall RV when extended, but when retracted allows for easy towing. The bunks are nicely tucked away up front (that converts to a large storage area, with access from the outside, when not in use - great for your bikes!!) and this combined with the rear Bed set up allows for great kitchen and living space. The layout of this RV makes it feel like it has so much room. As mentioned, the main area has a nice fully equipped Galley kitchen, a great sized Dinette and a sleeper sofa (of which both convert to sleeping areas for a total sleep count of 8!!). There is plenty of cabinet storage everywhere The Small Entertainment corner has a flat screen TV and includes a Genesis Technologies AM/FM/CD/DVD Player & USB with indoor and outdoor speakers! This beauty has a large rear King bed for Mom and Dad, bunks up front for the kids and a sleeper sofa and convertible dinette if you need more room for a total sleep count of 8. The washroom is midship of the RV and features a bath tub, shower, skylight, vent, toilet, medicine cabinet and vanity plus a 6 gallon water heater. There's a large power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and vented air conditioning for the hot summer nights! Surprisingly, there is a lot of storage outside also. You can sleep 8 and it is easy to pull, making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout on a small budget and best of all you don't need to have a big truck to tow it around!!. We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. It comes with a clean, no Accident, 1 owner CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV AND YOUR WALLET. Priced to sell and you save big over the price of new (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023 Receive free on-site storage until Spring 2023 with the purchase of one of our RVs!! Great finance terms, Deferred payments until spring 2023 and low payments available OAC!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.