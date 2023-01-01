Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

112,264 KM

Details Description Features

$32,449

+ tax & licensing
$32,449

+ taxes & licensing

Level Up Auto

431-999-8778

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Location

Level Up Auto

14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8

431-999-8778

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,449

+ taxes & licensing

112,264KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201479
  • Stock #: svt23a44
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM2KC586424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 112,264 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Pathfinder SV Tech Navigation Heated Seats 3rd row seating

 You won't want to miss this exceptionally clean BC Unit with two sets of tires!

 

This vehicle stands out amidst intense competition in the fullsize 3-row SUV segment! The following features are included: front and rear reading lights, adaptive cruise control, forward collision detection, remote keyless entry, remote start, three zone automatic climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel and more! Under the hood you'll find Nissan’s award winning 3.5L 6 cylinder engine with 284 horsepower for efficiency and reliability. Adding to the long list of security features, Dynamic Stability Control supplements the four-wheel drive system keeping your family safe and on adventures of a lifetime. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you will not find elsewhere!

Do not hesitate to call now and setup an appointment to view this terrific AWD SUV!

Financing and warranty options available. Carfax available upon request.

Viewing by appointment only.

Dealer Permit #5527

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
