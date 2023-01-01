$32,449+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
4x4 SV Tech
14 Datomar Road, Headingley, MB R4H 1B8
431-999-8778
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,449
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 112,264 KM
You won't want to miss this exceptionally clean BC Unit with two sets of tires!
This vehicle stands out amidst intense competition in the fullsize 3-row SUV segment! The following features are included: front and rear reading lights, adaptive cruise control, forward collision detection, remote keyless entry, remote start, three zone automatic climate control, heated seats, heated steering wheel and more! Under the hood you'll find Nissan’s award winning 3.5L 6 cylinder engine with 284 horsepower for efficiency and reliability. Adding to the long list of security features, Dynamic Stability Control supplements the four-wheel drive system keeping your family safe and on adventures of a lifetime. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you will not find elsewhere!
Do not hesitate to call now and setup an appointment to view this terrific AWD SUV!
Financing and warranty options available. Carfax available upon request.
Viewing by appointment only.
Dealer Permit #5527
